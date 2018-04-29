Horoscope for April 30, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions after 9:30 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Something will happen today that makes you feel enriched or, quite literally, richer. You might see a way to pool your resources with someone. You might get a gift. Someone might do a favor for you or give you something. They might offer to let you use something that they own. (“Here’s the keys to the Lamborghini.”)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and rewarding today. Whatever you do today, it will be an experience that is mutually beneficial with someone else. People want to help you today. You might also encounter people from foreign places or different backgrounds. This is a good day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This day is good on many levels. Work-related travel will please you. You can see ways to improve your job. Meanwhile, you might also discover something that boosts your health. And some of you will also have a pleasant experience with a pet. It’s a win/win day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a fabulous, social day. Yes, it’s Monday, but you need to get out and schmooze! Enjoy playful activities. (Play hooky if you can.) The arts, sports and fun activities with children will be rewarding choices for you. Romance is promising! Grab any chance to express your creative talents. “I can do this!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Something about your home or your dealings with family members today will please you in a warm and satisfying way. Your family might expand in some way. Or perhaps you will feel richer at home, or you will explore real estate opportunities. Could be anything. Enjoy your good fortune.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your Monday morning thought: Your thoughts control your world. Your thoughts create your life. Think about it. Got it? Today you have positive thoughts, which is why you will attract positive situations to you, and why you will turn so-so experiences into positive ones. Capisce?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s cool that you’re earning more money! (Yeah, yeah — and you have to pay more taxes.) Today you might have excellent moneymaking ideas. You might enjoy dealing with foreign countries or traveling to boost your earnings. It’s a profitable day for business.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter. This is a pleasant influence. It promotes domestic peace and happiness. It’s also excellent for business and commerce. Plus it makes you feel kind of benevolent to others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Anything that will help you to become a better person or improve yourself, especially in an inner way, will intrigue you today. Self-development and becoming a better person have a strong appeal now. Excellent! Everything begins with your motivation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a wonderful day to schmooze with friends and mix with groups, clubs and organizations. Whether it’s a small coffee klatch or a convention, you will enjoy dealing with others, especially female acquaintances. Discussions with others will be mutually inspirational.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People notice you today. (In fact, bosses and VIPs might be talking about you.) Fear not, it’s all good. You look competent, capable and successful! Others admire your values and your respect for the planet.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Grab every chance that comes your way to travel because you want adventure and a change of scenery! You will love hanging out with people from different backgrounds and other cultures. Meanwhile, opportunities in publishing, higher education, the law, medicine and the media look sweet!