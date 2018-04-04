Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you can do heavy mental work. (This is your best option.) Your critical faculties are sharp and your standards are high. Avoid important discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs because they will go south in a New York minute.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today you might feel lonely or misunderstood. Don’t take this to heart because it’s a fleeting misconception. Instead, do a 180. Roll up your sleeves and research or study something. Figure out why something doesn’t work. Find the cause of the problem. You can do this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s hard to communicate to others today — even for you, the wordsmith! Either you won’t be understood or you come off as being negative or critical. It’s a poor day to lead the troops in negotiations about shared property, funding or support.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a poor day to petition others. You might come off as negative or being a cheapskate. You won’t give the impression you want to give. Instead, do some private mental work because you can do this very well today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are a natural leader and a performer. This is why many of you work in the entertainment world or you teach. But today, your interactions will be critical or negative. Use today’s energy to study something because your mind is firm, focused and disciplined. Do what works!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t discuss shared values or disputes about shared property with others today because this discussion will not fly. However, if you get out your green eyeshade, you can make wonderful headway plowing through red-tape forms and papers about taxes, debt, insurance, inheritances and such.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You love to schmooze with others because you’re a social sign. Today you might want to discuss things with friends and partners. Be aware that this will not turn out as you wish. People are concerned about criticisms. Without thinking, you might focus on imperfections or flaws. Not good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your best option today is to do serious work that requires mental discipline because your mind is sharp today! You can dig in and get things done! Your Achilles’ heel today is your ability to communicate with others. Don’t worry — others are weak doing this as well. Just get to work.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might be inclined to be stern and critical with children today. Be reminded of the advice of Goethe: “Criticism does much but encouragement does more.” Likewise, romantic partners should not be critical of each other. Learn the answer to the question: “Does this room make me look fat?”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Family discussions will not go well today, especially discussions with parents or older relatives in a position of authority. Whatever you suggest will be shot down. Don’t take this personally. The whole world is undergoing a negative, critical hit today. Relax. You’re just fine.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might fall into a critical thinking mode today. A negative headspace. This can be hard to shake. It makes everything look worse than it really is (especially you). Instead use your brilliant mind to do some work that requires focus and concentration. You will excel!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Money is a concern today. You probably feel broke. (No matter how rich you are.) Financial discussions will be a downer. Ironically, your mind is like a steel trap today. You can do financial calculations or draw up a budget or do financial projections with style!