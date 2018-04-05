Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This morning your travel plans might suddenly change or a chance to travel might drop in your lap. Things are unpredictable. Coincidentally, you have an urge to do something different and “get away from all this.” (Well, it is Friday.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Double check financial matters because something unexpected might impact your bank account or something to do with shared property, inheritances, wills and insurance. Stay on top of things. Take nothing for granted.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an interesting day because it begins with someone close to you making an unexpected suggestion or doing something you least expect. Generally, you like this kind of thing. But not always. (Stay light on your feet.) Go with what pleases you. Hey, it’s Friday!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your job or work routine will change this morning. You might arrive late. A new staff member might be there. Something to do with technology might be different. A meeting might be canceled or rescheduled. Stay in the know!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your routine with kids this morning will change. It might be minor. (“I can’t find my shoes!”) Or it could be major. (“I can’t find my shoes!” But this time these are your shoes.) Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something to do with your home routine will be different this morning. Hopefully it’s not a small appliance breaking down or something broken. Perhaps someone brings you flowers? Maybe someone took the garbage out? Fingers crossed!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is an interesting day because it’s a bit unpredictable. This won’t bother you because you’re very adaptable. People are full of bright, clever, new ideas this morning, which means you will have to consider these ideas in turn and make a decision — a fast decision. Maybe a spontaneous short trip?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Keep an eye on your money and your possessions, especially this morning because it’s a crapshoot. You might lose something. On the other hand you might find something that you had previously lost. (That’s always a nice bonus.) Keep an eye on things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This morning is a bit of a crapshoot. You can feel it. But in a way, you love a sense of adventure and sallying forth into the unknown. Later today, money and possessions will be more of a concern. This morning is a bit of a gong show.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might have a clever epiphany this morning. (“I don’t have to go to work!” No, this is Friday.) Whatever occurs to you this morning, if it’s a good idea or it appeals to you, you will have to act fast because this window of opportunity will be brief. Sorry, it’s still Friday.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Surprise news from a friend might please you this morning. Some of you might encounter someone who is unusual or different in some way. (You are always intrigued by characters.) But later today, you will probably choose to be low-key and invisible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A boss or parent might surprise you this morning. Possibly, you will surprise them? You might also have strong urge to break free from your obligations, especially duty and obligations to a parent or a boss — or the world in general. “I’m outta here!”