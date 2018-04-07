Moon Alert Until 9:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your reaction to what a parent or boss says today will be intense and strong! Possibly, this works the other way. Someone in a position of authority might react to something that you say or do. Ultimately, whatever happens will benefit you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You have strong opinions today, especially about politics, religion, race, philosophy or something to do with foreign countries. Your words will resonate with others because people close to you, as well as members of the general public, are ready to listen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a passionate day for Geminis! You believe in what you are doing. You believe you deserve the help and support of others, especially if it relates to your health or your job (and possibly a pet). This is why you will get the support.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your relations with others are intense and passionate today! It’s a great day to socialize. It’s also a wonderful day to have an intense one-to-one relationship. Do set aside time to party, vacation, enjoy the arts as well as sports events and playful activities with children. Yay!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You want to make improvements to your health. You want to make improvements to your job and the way you do your work. You want to make improvements to your environment. Well, everything begins with a motivation, right? You’re halfway there!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a passionate, sexy, romantic day! However, it’s more than that as well. It’s a wonderful social time to enjoy parties and get-togethers with others including artists and children. Sports events will be enjoyable and intense. Slip away on a vacation if you can.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Family discussions are powerful today. You might want to improve something at home or improve a family member. (You won’t like it if someone tries to improve you.) Fortunately, it looks like the money that you need to do what you want to do is there. That’s a relief.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You can sell, convince or persuade anyone about anything today because you are so passionately focused. This is a very strong day for those of you who write, act or teach because others will be moved by your words. Your message is intense, direct and uplifting!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Look for ways to make money that are fresh, new and different. Perhaps you can see ways to make money on the side? You might also see new uses or applications for something that you already own. (Could that lawnmower be a floor lamp?)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take a realistic look in the mirror today and ask yourself what you can do to improve the image that you create on your world. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. Sometimes, appearances are everything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are enjoying warm relationships at home or within your family. You are also enjoying an excellent reputation among your peers this year. That’s why today you might want to privately plumb the depths of your inner being to find out what’s ticking. After all, everything on the outside represents what’s going on inside.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A popular day! Everyone wants you to sit at their table. Not only will you enjoy the company of others, you can make a difference, especially if you are involved with a group like a charity. Whatever you do, you will likely improve the aspirations of everyone.