Horoscope for April 9, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Great day to schmooze with old friends and people from your past. You might also have contact with past acquaintances from clubs or organizations. Share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) People might notice you today or they’re talking about you for something you did in the past. Meanwhile, you’re keen to travel or make plans to travel. You might also want to go to school or take a course to learn something new!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re restless today because you want to escape somewhere that’s fun and frivolous! (You might talk a friend into doing this.) Someone from your past might appear again in your life. Could this be the excuse you need to take off into the wild blue yonder?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Discussions about shared property or inheritances might move things along today. They might even be resolved. That’s because past issues will be addressed and finished in a swift manner. Talk to bosses, parents and authority figures if necessary.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because the Moon today is opposite your sign. You might be involved with someone from another culture or a different country. Relations with authority figures are supportive and cozy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re in the right mood to start this week because you’re ready to work hard. You want to be efficient! You also want to address your health so that you can be as robust as possible. These are wonderful motivations. If you begin the week this way, you will accomplish a lot. Bravo!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a playful day for you. (Let’s face it, you’re a Friday person in a Monday world.) Take a long lunch. Grab every chance to schmooze with others. Enjoy social diversions, sports events and playful activities with children. Laugh it up in the company of friends from the past. “Boris!” “Natasha!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have a strong desire to hunker down at home today and cocoon among comfy, familiar surroundings. I’m sure that most of you cannot do this. But if you can — by all means, stay home and tweak your digs after you have a second cup of coffee.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) By nature, you are honest to the point of being blunt. Today is one of the days where you might put your foot in it, because you want your conversations with others to be about real issues. You want to get down to the nitty-gritty. You’re not interested in superficial chitchat about the weather.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Money is on your mind today. In fact, this is a good day to wrap up old business regarding earnings, cash flow or something to do with a possession that you own. Use that Mercury retrograde in your favor now to finish financial matters — not begin them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This will be a productive Monday for those of you who have research to do. If you’re digging for answers or solutions to old problems, you will be successful! Many of you will be in contact with siblings, relatives and neighbors, especially from your past.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Take things at a low-key level today because you’re not revved up and ready to begin your week. If you must, then fake it. (But you would rather stay in bed.) Enjoy the beauty of your surroundings. Wrap up old money details.