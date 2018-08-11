Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Set aside some time today to get better organized. Just 15 or 30 minutes. Find the floor of your bedroom. Tidy the back seat of your car. Whatever you do will make you feel better and more in control of your life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This can be an efficient day for you. You can organize sports events or anything related to sports, picnics, parties and social occasions, including the arts. You will also be effective dealing with children. Try it!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the perfect day to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. A conversation with a female relative (perhaps Mom) could be significant. Keep things low-key today. Life has been busy and you need a chance to catch your breath.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a busy day! It might be mentally busy with lots of ideas and intentions, or it might be physically busy with errands and appointments! Finances are on your mind, plus many of you are entertaining or redecorating your home, so there’s a lot going on.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This continues to be a strong time for you with the Sun in your sign. Today, however, the moon draws your attention to cash flow, earnings and financial matters. Venus guarantees that you will enchant others with your words. Maybe it’s time to put on the charm?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, which gives you a little bit of an edge over all the other signs. Yes, your luck is slightly better. Why not test this by asking the universe for a favor? (What’s to lose?) Admittedly, you might be a bit more emotional than usual.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today because the moon is hiding in your chart, which means you want to do likewise and hide. Nevertheless, with Venus in your sign, you want to schmooze and charm everyone. It’s a mixed bag so it’s your choice.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A conversation with a female acquaintance might be important to you today. There might be something that you want to confide to someone or perhaps this person needs to talk to you? Whatever the case, it’s a good day to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Personal details about your private life might be public for some reason today. Someone is talking about you. This could be as casual as a credit check, or it might be gossip. Just be aware that people notice you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You long for a little adventure today, which is why travel would be an obvious choice. If you can’t blow town, then why not explore your own backyard? Be a tourist in your own city. Visit ethnic restaurants. Make a date with a friend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Spend some time today dealing with loose ends regarding taxes, debt, purchase returns, insurance and anything to do with shared property or the wealth of someone else. (Yawn.) Get some of this off your plate because you’ll feel better. Oh yeah.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Because the moon is in a sign that is 180 degrees opposite from your sign, this means you have to go more than halfway when you are dealing with others today. It’s no biggie. You just have to be patient and accommodating, which is easy for you to do.