Horoscope for Aug. 16, 2018

Moon Alert After 4:15 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be wise today and double check information related to banking, insurance, inheritances and anything to do with shared property, because something unexpected might impact these areas today. When it comes to money, especially shared wealth, be prepared. Know what’s happening.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is opposite your sign and it is also opposite wild, wacky Uranus. This might prove to be upsetting to your closest relationships. A fight might begin. Emotional surprises are classic for this moon placement. Someone might want more freedom in the relationship. Expect a curveball!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your work routine will likely be interrupted today because of computer crashes, power outages, fire drills, staff shortages, misplaced paperwork, canceled meetings, broken machinery — something out of the blue. Therefore, give yourself extra time to cope with the unexpected.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Parents should be vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for their kids, especially this morning. Hopefully, it’s something very mild. A little hissy fit at breakfast? Spilled milk? (Yeah, yeah, don’t cry.) Romantic relationships will have a few surprises as well. Be aware of this possibility.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur today. (Again?) Something that you don’t expect or want will impact your home routine. Perhaps it’s a surprise knock on the door, or unexpected news from a family member? It could be anything. Have a second cup of coffee.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Think before you act and think before you speak. Nevertheless, you might also have some brilliant, original ideas. (It’s possible.) New faces, new places and new, stimulating thoughts!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Keep an eye on your finances and your possessions today to avoid loss, damage or theft. Meanwhile, you might find money or you might lose money. That’s because something to do with your wealth, your assets and your cash flow is unpredictable today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today is a crapshoot. Anything might happen. You can sense this and you feel emotionally excited. This is also why you’re impulsive and you might do something that is suddenly disruptive to a relationship. (“I just wanted to see what would happen.”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Something going on behind the scenes makes you feel edgy and nervous and perhaps a bit excitable today. Don’t jump the gun. Think before you act, especially at work. Lots of little, unpredictable things will occur today so don’t be caught off guard.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A friend or a member of a group might surprise you today. They might suddenly suggest something you least expect or they might take a different turn or support a different group mandate. Possibly, you will meet a real character today. (That’s always fun.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t leap to conclusions when dealing with bosses and parents today. You will tend to be excitable and impulsive, and you might regret it. Get all your information first. Something might not be as it appears. You will not want to be restricted by anyone today — that’s for sure. Easy does it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel plans will be canceled, rescheduled or delayed today. (Almost certainly.) Likewise, school schedules for colleges and universities might change slightly. On the upside, you might learn something fascinating and unusual today. Yes, you will be intrigued.