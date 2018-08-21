Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you look great to others and they will benefit you. You can get wealth, assets, money, favors and gifts from someone today. Furthermore, you are highly visible in a powerful, almost intense way. Use this to your credit!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will adore travel today because you want to spread your wings. You want to learn something, which is why you will be attracted to people who are teachers, authors or in the media. You will love talking to someone who knows more than you and has a different sphere of experience.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is an excellent day to discuss inheritances or how to divide or share something because you’ll come out smelling like a rose! Likewise, it’s a good day to approach a bank or a financial institution for a loan or mortgage. You’ve got the Midas touch!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s a fact that you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today. A bit of compromise, that’s all. Be congenial and cooperative. This is because the moon today is opposite your sign, and that’s how it works.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your sense of duty and service is heightened today, which is why it will please you to help someone else or work on their behalf. Don’t make a big deal about this and obviously don’t play the martyr game. It doesn’t suit royalty.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day! Play hooky if you can. Take a long lunch or leave work early. Join your pals for Happy Hour. Movies, art openings, galleries, sports events and fun times with children are all excellent choices for you today. You’re in a very creative frame of mind!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will prefer to cocoon at home today and relax. Definitely. Sometimes you’re out there socializing madly for days and nights in a row. Then, you suddenly turn into a pumpkin and need to collapse at home and get your rest. This is one of those days.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re in a positive frame of mind today because you feel optimistic about your future and this feels empowering! This is why you are fast-moving, fast-thinking and keen to talk to everyone while you tackle an ambitious To Do list. You might even take a short trip.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a good day for financial matters and negotiations. Your involvement in discussions about earnings or any kind of financial wheeling and dealing will benefit you. Look for ways to boost your income because you can do this today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a pleasant, easygoing day, which is why you feel happy. You will also enjoy domestic peace and happiness. In addition, this is also a great day for business. You wanted more? (Well, you are enjoying being popular and your friends love you. Will that do?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You feel blessed with your world and happy to be in your skin today. Nevertheless, you will prefer to be low-key and work alone or behind the scenes. You know that you are in good favor with bosses and parents, and this feels good. And so it should.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your interactions with friends and groups are powerful today as well as pleasant. In fact, a conversation with someone, perhaps a female, will benefit you. Something will happen that enlarges your world. You might join a club or an association or be introduced to someone unusual.