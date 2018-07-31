Horoscope for August 1, 2018

Moon Alert After 6:15 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You feel rebellious today. If you don’t like what a friend does or you don’t like what a group is endorsing, you will speak up. In fact, you might lead a rebellion. (“To the gates!”) In a lesser way, you might feel a bit prickly with a friend and oppose what they want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is the classic day for a palace coup. You don’t want to follow orders. You want to be free to do your own thing. You might disagree with what parents and bosses say and you might be vocal about this. (Not generally your style.) But sometimes, one has to make a stand!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Avoid controversial subjects today because people are opinionated and rebellious. Do not discuss politics, religion or race. Meanwhile, travel plans might go south because of unexpected events. You might suddenly decide to take a course or do something different. (Get the picture?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Stay informed about issues regarding banking, shared property, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with someone else. You don’t want to be blindsided by the unexpected — which is exactly what could happen today. Information is power.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be patient with others, especially partners and close friends, because a minor blowup will be classic. This is because everyone is impatient and impulsive today. On the upside, someone might suggest something fun and different, which is exactly what you’re hoping for. Bungee jumping, anyone?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your work routine might be interrupted today because of staff shortages, power outages, canceled meetings or broken equipment. You might also feel rebellious against someone in authority. Give yourself extra room today so that you can cope with the unexpected, because it will occur.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Keep a lookout so that you know what they’re doing. Likewise, social events might be canceled. Or perhaps an unexpected invite arrives? Romance is unpredictable!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Be patient with family members today. (Anything could happen.) Meanwhile, small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. People are rebellious and impulsive, which introduces an unpredictable quality to home and family. Keep your eyes open!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is an accident-prone day for your sign so pay attention to everything you say and do. Count to three before you act so that you have no regrets. Guard against knee-jerk reactions or blurting something out. (Others will do this, too.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re impulsive with money today, which means if you’re shopping, keep your receipts. You might be aggressive about making money but you will be just as aggressive about how you handle your possessions. You are a sensible sign (mostly) and you hate waste. Be cool.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you feel restless and impulsive! You want to be free of restraints and will rebel if anyone tries to restrict you. If you can make creative changes in your environment, do so. Don’t wait until you’re forced to do something before you act. (It wasn’t raining when Noah built the ark.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You have a strong focus at work because you want to be efficient and productive. However, today you are too restless to be properly focused. Therefore, cut yourself some slack. (Put it in a tall vase on your dining table.)