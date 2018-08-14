Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are opinionated and sometimes you have a short fuse. (Moi? Yes, you.) Therefore, tread carefully today, especially when talking to spouses, partners, close friends and business contacts. Don’t insist on telling someone “how it is.” Lighten up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Although you’re convinced about how to improve something at work or with whatever task you’re doing, don’t be pushy about it. Even though you might be right, be courteous and work with others with patience.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Avoid lover’s quarrels, especially this morning. Parents will also find it challenging dealing with their kids this morning. Head to head confrontations are likely because both parties are convinced they are right and that the other should listen. Sound familiar?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be patient with family members. Your emotions are intense and you might be the victim of compulsive behavior. Or possibly, you will meet someone else who is obsessed about something. Either way, cool your jets to keep the peace.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are super persuasive today — no question. You want to convince others to hear you and believe your point of view. However, you might attract someone to you who does the same thing. (Whaat?) They are convinced about their point of view, and that’s that. No room for a two-way discussion. Pity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might feel obsessed about financial matters today. It could be about how you want to earn money or how you want to spend it. It’s as if you are unable to let go of a particular compulsion to do something. If this applies to shopping, keep your receipts to avoid later regrets.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the moon is in your sign, at odds with Pluto. (This is strongest in the morning.) If you’re willing to be honest, you might see your own motivations about something. For example, you might see that you are caught up in a power struggle with someone. Avoid manipulations and guilt trips. Oy!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might deal with deep, murky secrets today. If so, be careful about how you handle them. (Remember, what goes around, comes around.) Allow someone the benefit of the doubt. Cut others some slack because very likely, someone will do this for you in a similar situation in the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are convincing talking to friends and groups today. You’re flying your colors and ready to rally your troops! Make sure you do this for something worthwhile and not just your own private cause. If people are committed to you, make it worth their while to trust you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid power struggles with bosses, parents and VIPs. Despite what you think, don’t come on like gangbusters. Think about what they want; think about what you want. Surely there is a meeting here that is mutually beneficial? There always is.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is the classic day to get on your soapbox and coerce others to believe in your politics, religion or point of view about racial issues. Don’t do it. Furthermore, don’t let someone else do this to you, either. People are individuals and we all have our own right to have our own beliefs.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Beware your impulses today. Encounters with others, especially about shared property or wealth, might cause you to have a knee-jerk reaction that you later regret. Think about your objective and what it is that you want to achieve. How can you most skillfully do this?