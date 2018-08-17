Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) After the Moon Alert, this is a lovely day to travel or make travel plans. (See above.) It’s also a great day for creative activity and playful times with children. Because you will enjoy schmoozing with others, grab every opportunity to socialize, party and enjoy sports events!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Home and family are your focus today. After the Moon Alert, issues regarding shared property, inheritances and the wealth of others will be your primary emphasis, and family discussions will be warm and positive. Partnerships are blessed!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Because the moon is opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No worries. This simply requires some tact, patience and accommodation. Just go with the flow. Be charming and enjoy chatting to everyone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have moneymaking ideas today. Note: Do not act on them until after the Moon Alert is over. (See above.) In particular, you might choose to buy something for home and family, or you might see ways to financially boost your domestic scene. Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a favorable day for you because after the Moon Alert, the moon moves into your fellow fire sign. In fact, it’s party city for Leos! Today you want to relax and be yourself, but you might feel protective and nurturing to someone, especially a child.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you get a chance to cocoon at home today, you will be grateful. After the Moon Alert, you will have an increasing desire to withdraw from the busy insanity around you and find some peace and quiet in the comfort of familiar surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re keen to communicate to others today. This is a busy day filled with short trips, interactions with others and a chance to see new places and meet new faces. You will love intermingling with younger people. In turn, everyone wants to see your face because with Venus in your sign, you’re charming and diplomatic!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Financial matters will be a focus for you today. Postpone important financial decisions until after the Moon Alert (see above). You might feel possessive about something that you own and not want to lend it. Don’t worry — we all have moments like this. (“My precious!”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) After the Moon Alert today, the moon moves into your sign, which means it’s your day! Naturally, you might be more emotional than usual. Nevertheless, things will tend to go your way because the universe owes you a favor. Yeah!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you might want to keep a low profile if possible because you feel the need to hide and watch the parade go by. Discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance might arise. Relations with parents and bosses are positive. You can steer this day the way you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your interactions with a female friend will be important today. In fact, a frank discussion could cause you to modify your future goals. You will feel protective and supportive to a friend. (You might even feel jealous if they pay attention to someone else. Hey — it happens.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Personal details about your private life seem to be a bit public today. For some reason, people are talking about you. This might be minor. Or it might be because you have a public argument in an elevator. (Gulp.) That will do it. Ya think?