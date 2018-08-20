Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will place more emphasis on your health, your work and your efficiency in the next four weeks. Count on this. Start to make a To Do list of what you want to accomplish so that you have focus and efficiency. You want results!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The next four weeks are fun city! They’re the perfect time for a vacation. Enjoy sports events, the arts and playful times with kids. Basically, you want to put your own pleasure and needs first because you feel the need to do your thing!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Things will be more mellow in the next four weeks because the sun is at the bottom of your chart. This heightens your focus on home, family and, perhaps, a parent. You will welcome opportunities to cocoon at home and take it easy. (“Another Mai Tai?”)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The pace of your days will accelerate in the next month with short trips and conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Many of you will be busier reading and writing. It’s just what’s happening. (Gasp.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Money, cash flow and earnings are on your mind in the next month. Many will look for ways to boost income or to reduce costs. “A penny saved is a penny earned.” Yes, if you save a little each day, at the end of the year, you’ll be surprised at just how little you have.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) For the next four weeks, you’re raring to go! The sun will be in your sign, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. You will project yourself with greater enthusiasm, which is why people will sit up and listen to you. Oh yeah.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s just fine to withdraw a bit from your busy interaction with others and hide or work behind the scenes for the next month. Ideally, you can use this time to strategize what you want for your new year ahead (birthday to birthday). Make some goals — with deadlines.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The next four to six weeks will be popular! Everyone wants to see your face. Enjoy schmoozing with others. You might join a club or an organization because you feel rewarded through your dealings with others. This is also a good time to think of your long-term goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) For the next four weeks, the sun will be at the top of your chart, casting you in a flattering light. This is why bosses, parents and teachers will be so impressed with you even if you don’t do anything special. Obviously, you can use this to your advantage! Ya think?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Grab every chance to travel in the next six weeks because you need to get outta Dodge. You want adventure and a chance to learn something new. If you can’t travel, then be a tourist in your own city. Enjoy interactions with other cultures to learn something new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will be focused on shared property, inheritances, insurance and anything that you own jointly with someone else in the next month. Do not overlook details. Make an effort to get the facts. This effort could save you or bring you money.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Because the sun is opposite your sign for the next four weeks, you will need more sleep. That’s because it is (symbolically) as far away from your sign as it gets all year and it is your source of energy. Respect your need for more rest.