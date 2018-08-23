Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Wrap up work — you’ve been toiling hard. Enjoy schmoozing with good friends and partners. A conversation with a female acquaintance could be important today, especially if you discuss your future goals. (Lord knows you are ambitious.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re still in play mode. (Lucky Tauruses are on vacation.) Relations with co-workers are smooth, warm and supportive. Issues with home, family and your private life are starting to get back on track again. That’s a relief.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your focus on home, family and your private life is still strong, although Venus promises fun and games. Why not meet some friends for Happy Hour — or make plans for playful times with kids? Do something different because you’re hungry for adventure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The busyness continues. Your schedule is full of appointments, tasks, errands, meetings with relatives, increased reading and writing and short trips. Nevertheless, this is a great time to entertain at home. Be patient with partners and close friends because why be otherwise?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your focus on money and earnings continues but you’re starting to feel in control of your life again. It’s no longer a runaway train. (Whew!) It’s easy to work hard because you’re focused and you have energy. Nevertheless, this is a lovely day to schmooze and enjoy good times with others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are high-energy with the Sun in your sign. Meanwhile, Venus attracts money to you and, at the same time, urges you to spend it on beautiful things. Mars makes you want to party and Jupiter gives you the mental energy and optimism to do so.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’ve been playing things low key. In part, this is a reaction to chaos and activity on the home front. (Not your style.) Nevertheless, your ruler Venus is in your sign now, which creates a desire to relate to others. Enjoy good times with friends because today you rank pleasure above work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This week you’ve been socializing with others — both friends and groups. Today, however, you might want to pull in your reins a bit and hide at home. You feel the need to cocoon somewhere and catch your breath. (Some are enjoying a secret love affair. That explains it.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your ability to impress bosses, parents and VIPs continues. (Use this in your favor as long as it lasts.) Venus promotes a friendly give-and-take with groups and pals, while Mars drives your desire to make money and spend it. Make time for a candid, heart-to-heart talk with someone today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have high energy today because fiery Mars is in your sign. Naturally, if you can travel or get a change of scenery, you’ll grab it because the sun is urging you to seek adventure and broaden your horizons. Venus at the top of your chart promotes smooth relations with bosses, parents and VIPs. All good.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The moon is in your sign today, which gives you a little edge over all the other signs. Since you are focused on shared property, inheritances and the finances of others, this could bode well for you. Meanwhile, travel for pleasure totally appeals!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You might feel competitive with a friend today. You will also enjoy physical activity with a group. Your focus on partners and close friends is exceptionally strong now because the sun is opposite your sign. Fortunately, Venus boosts intimacy with memorable affection. Hmmm.