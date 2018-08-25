Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tread carefully today! The Full Moon cause difficulties in your relationships with co-workers. It also might exacerbate some kind of health condition. Strange as it sounds, it might also create difficulties with pets. Stay off your heels.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is challenging for relationships including relationship with kids. But it is most challenging for romance because there is a Full Moon in the romantic sign Pisces, and at the same time Venus is at odds with Pluto. This means issues are intense and passionate, and probably at loggerheads. Oh dear.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Avoid power struggles with parents, bosses and teachers today because of the Full Moon. They will not go well. You can’t keep everyone happy. Focus on the demands and the attention of parents, your home and domestic scene. Let it go at that. Good luck.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do be careful because this is an accident-prone day because of the Full Moon energy. Therefore, think and be mindful before you speak or act. This will save yourself embarrassing moments, impulsive actions and anything that you might regret later. Be cool.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with someone else might arise today. These would be classic for the Full Moon today. Do not insist on getting your own way. Take a step back and allow more breathing room in any intense relationship or situation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the only Full Moon all year that is opposite your sign is taking place. This means you are part of the formula! (Every Full Moon is in opposition between the Sun and the Moon and today the moon is in Pisces ,which is 180 degrees opposite your Sun in Virgo.) Be patient with others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Like Aries, you might have issues with pets, your health or something to do with your job or dealing with co-workers, because this is where today’s Full Moon rattles your chart. Your only choice is to be alert, be mindful and be patient with others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Social events, playful activities with children, activities that are related to the theater and the arts as well as sports are all likely to feel the passionate energy of today’s Full Moon. If you can use it creatively, fantastic! However, you might also overreact to someone. Stay mellow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today’s Full Moon could be a bit challenging for you because it makes you choose between your personal life (home and family) vs. your public life — your career and your reputation. You cannot please both. However, you cannot ignore bosses and career today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is an accident-prone day for you because of the Full Moon. Therefore, pay attention to everything you say and do. In particular, resist the urge to argue with parents, bosses and the police and VIPs. You will regret this if you do. Stay frosty.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Money issues might come to a head today because of the Full Moon energy. This could relate to your earnings or how you share money or costs or property with someone else. Whatever difficulties you’ve had in these areas will probably diminish after the Full Moon peaks. (Fingers crossed.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place. This increases your emotional response to others. You might feel very passionate, especially in romantic relationships. You might also have strong feelings about how to share or divide something. Demonstrate grace under pressure.