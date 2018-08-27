Moon Alert Avoid shopping and important decisions from 8:30 a.m. to noon Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t push your luck today when talking to bosses, parents, teachers or anyone in a position of authority because things might not go well. Use your good judgment. Give this kind of situation a wide berth. Don’t go looking for trouble.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Do not take it personally if you feel cut off from others. You might feel lonely. (Hey, we all get feelings like this, especially those who live in a lighthouse.) One of the greatest fallacies we have is the assumption of the happiness of others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Things might be strained between you and a friend. Don’t jump to conclusions. This “distance” might exist for a number of reasons. Today it’s easy to paint things darker than they actually are. They’re not that bad. It just feels this way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with authority figures, friends and partners are strained today. People are sensitive to criticism and quick to be pessimistic and discouraging. (Sounds like fun, hey?) The problem is that today people are quick to see imperfections and the darker side of life.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you’re traveling today, you might encounter onerous situations. The bags are heavy, your feet hurt and it’s all uphill. If you’re at school, a teacher or professor might belittle or discourage you. This shouldn’t happen but it does. Sigh.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might be disappointed in your share of something today. You might feel your debt is overwhelming. You might have to deal with someone who is narrow-minded, tightfisted and difficult, yet affects what you own or what you get. Yikes!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A parent or an older family member might discourage you today. Or perhaps you feel cut off from family members today? You feel misunderstood or left out. Be aware that today things look worse than they are actually are. Good to know.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A boss or an authority figure at work might be in your face today. This so does not inspire you! Try not to take it personally or too seriously. There are negative vibes in the air that make things look worse than they are.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your finances might not look great today. You don’t like it. You like to feel optimistic and part of that optimism is having some bucks in your jeans. Without that, you feel at a loss and not ready for the next opportunity. You’re not — things aren’t as bad as you think.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Family difficulties might arise today, especially with someone older or in a position of authority. This person might lay down the law or refuse to do something or be restrictive to you. Something will happen that cramps your style. This is just a temporary, brief, dark cloud on your horizon.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s easy to fall into worry mode today. Actually, it’s a fact that most of the things we worry about never happen. I can believe this. I’m a worrier. In fact, it worries me that I’m a worrier. They say it’s paying interest on trouble before it falls due. Hmmm.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Money issues might be challenging today. The truth is that the dance between the moon and Saturn makes things look worse than they really are today. The world is festooned in black crepe paper. Relax. Tomorrow is a better day.