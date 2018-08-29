Horoscope for August 30, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping and important decisions from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might feel restless today especially in the late afternoon. Be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. (See above.) Do not cross swords with someone. If you’re patient and cooperative, you will get through this day nicely. You don’t have to prove anything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) By evening, the moon will be in your sign, but for most of today, you are wise to play things low-key. There’s an old Japanese saying, “The nail that sticks out gets hammered.” Don’t go looking for trouble. (It can always find you.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Disputes about shared property, inheritances and insurance are simmering on the back burner. Fortunately, you’re in a playful mood today. You are also ready to speak up and convince anyone about anything. ‘Nuff said.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People notice you, especially parents, bosses and VIPs. Just be aware of this. (Check your zipper.) Mars continues to be opposite your sign, which means you have to be patient with partners and close friends (who seem to be annoying).

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re restless today. You want something stimulating and exciting to happen in your life. “Bring it on!” You’re still focused on money and moneymaking ideas and keen to talk to others. Note: You can make money from your words — writing, selling, teaching, acting.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is the beginning of your personal new year (birthday to birthday). Make plans for the coming year ahead — goals with deadlines. One thing is certain: In the next 18 months, you will have a chance to move to bigger and better digs or make money from real estate. Your family might expand as well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) For most of today, the moon continues to be opposite your sign, which means that once again, you have to be accommodating and cooperative with others. This only happens for two days every month — no biggie. (You are gracious and accommodating all the time.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have to put the wishes of others before your own today. However, there is one exception. If you act on your desire to get involved in a hobby related to home crafts etc., this will work out well. Express your creativity!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel playful and prankish today. You want to play! Nevertheless, if you have to seal a deal or sell or promote something, you can succeed because fiery Mars will ignite your communications. This means you will drive a hard bargain!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Three planets are in your sign now: Mars, Saturn and Pluto. These guys don’t mess around. This is why people take you seriously. Oh yeah. However, by late evening, the Moon moves to a playful part of your chart, which means your evening is actually a wonderful time for a date or a fun social occasion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Conversations with partners and close friends will be lively today because Mercury is opposite your sign. You will probably attract talkative people to you. You will also be attracted to people from other cultures and different countries. Why not learn something new?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are busy in a hands-on way at work today. However, by late evening, you are keen to have a serious, heart-to-heart talk with someone. Not just light-hearted banter — you want a genuine exchange of ideas and information. The straight goods.