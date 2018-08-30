Horoscope for August 31, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a pleasant, easygoing day. It’s good for business and commerce because your financial scene and your job are favored. If you want to discuss your salary with the head honcho, this is a fine time. Nothing is guaranteed, but then, it never is. Good luck!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the sun in your fellow earth sign Virgo. That makes this a great day to party and enjoy entertaining diversions. Grab a matinee. See sports events. Enjoy playful activities with children. The perfect time for a romantic date!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s Friday and Venus wants you to party and enjoy the company of others. However, both the sun and the moon want you to take a backseat and hide at home. With both these contradictory influences, it’s your choice. (A compromise might be to entertain at home.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Lovely day to schmooze! Enjoy conversations with female acquaintances. This is a good day to think about your hopes and dreams for the future and discuss your goals. Your moneymaking ideas are excellent. You might buy something for your home or for a family member.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) “There’s money in them thar hills!” This is a strong day for you financially speaking. The sun is in your House of Earnings, dancing nicely with the moon at the top of your chart. People in power might make favorable money decisions for you. (Get up. No need to be on your knees.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s Friday and you’re ready for adventure! You want something different to happen. Ideally, you want to travel or slip away on a little cruise. Wouldn’t that be nice? Mars want you to party and enjoy sports events plus fun times with kids. You can’t go wrong. Choose your favourite pastime.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is an excellent day for important discussions about inheritances, shared property or insurance. Whatever transpires will likely be to your benefit because you attract wealth and favors to you now. In addition, you will defend your rights regarding home and family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a gorgeous day to schmooze with others because the moon and the sun are well-positioned with each other. In addition, the moon is in your House of Partnerships while the sun is in your House of Friendships. Enjoy the company of others!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Since you impress bosses and people in charge today, you might as well use this to your advantage. Ask for what you want or get permission or approval for something. People will be receptive to you. A large part of success is timing and today — you’ve got it!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Lucky Capricorns are on vacation today. Even if you can’t get out of town, you might be able to make today a mini holiday? Enjoy social outings. Explore new places and playful times with kids. Romantic diversions and sports will appeal. Have fun!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Discussions about shared property, inheritances and insurance will go well today. (These talks might take place with a female family member.) Very likely, something will impact your home and family in a positive way today — especially financially or in practical terms.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Wonderful day to schmooze! Enjoy dealing with the general public. You will also enjoy competitive sports, especially physical activity with groups. Your communication skills are smooth, which promotes you in sales, marketing, teaching and acting. You rock!