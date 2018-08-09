Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) “What a difference a day makes / 24 little hours.” Yesterday was a space cadet day, but today, you’re ready to have fun! It’s a great date day. Enjoy playful activities with children. Sports events and social outings will turn your crank. Check out Happy Hour!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will enjoy entertaining at home today. Or you might want to cocoon at home and take it easy because you feel the need to hide and relax. Family discussions will be upbeat. Caution about entertaining ideas that might be too ambitious. Keep your feet on the ground.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a happy, upbeat day! You feel optimistic and enthusiastic about life. Enjoy chatting with everyone, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. It’s a positive day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, writing and acting. A short trip will appeal — definitely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you’re back in the game, especially financially speaking. You’re hopeful because things look good. Nevertheless, do not overestimate something. If something looks too good to be true, it might be. (Banks may have branches but money doesn’t grow on trees.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a stellar day! Both the sun and the moon are in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter. This is why you feel empowered! “All hail!” Enjoy schmoozing with others. It’s a great day to socialize. Caution about overdoing anything including food and drink. (Don’t eat more than you can lift.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a feel-good day; however, you might want to play things low-key. You might want to relax at home or go off by yourself to contemplate profundity. Or maybe you just want to have a nap. Trust your moneymaking ideas. You might also want to shop today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are a social sign and this is a lovely, friendly day! Enjoy schmoozing with others, especially female acquaintances. You will also love to be involved with groups and organizations. People are inspired by positive ideas today and you will enjoy sharing experience. Good day to discuss future goals.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Talk to bosses, parents and VIPs today because they will be receptive. If you’re pitching an idea, don’t go overboard. Stay realistic because it’s easy to exaggerate today or have unrealistic expectations. Nevertheless, be confident! The gods are with you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) In your enthusiasm today, you might want to discuss controversial subjects like religion, politics and race. Fortunately, because people are in a positive frame of mind today, you can try this. You will certainly enjoy travel and a chance to meet new people and see new places.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a favorable day to discuss how to divide an inheritance or shared property because people feel mutually generous and fair-minded. Note: There is a tendency to excess, so don’t give away the farm. It’s also a romantic, sexy day! (Would I kid you?)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People are upbeat and happy today, which is why your dealings with partners and close friends will be positive and rewarding. Keep in mind that there is a tendency to overdo things and be excessive. Be sensible. (“I thought I was dancing until someone stepped on my hand!”)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) It’s Friday, nevertheless, it’s a pleasant day at work. Work-related travel will appeal. Your interaction with others, especially people from other countries and different cultures, will be positive. Be careful about overestimating something or being too optimistic because this could be a problem. But mostly, relax, it’s all good. TGIF!