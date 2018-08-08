Moon Alert After 6 a.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This could be a challenging day. Pull in your reins a little and be observant. Look before you leap. Relations with others are bit strained for some reason. People feel held back because of rules, regulations, convention or the need to be politically correct.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Tread carefully when dealing with others today, especially at work. People might be touchy or restrained for some reason. Avoid controversial issues like politics, religion and race today. This entire day is a Moon Alert so spend money only on gas, food and entertainment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a Moon Alert all day; nevertheless, you’re focused on money and cash flow. Restrict your spending to gas, food and entertainment. Even entertainment might be a lost cause because people are a bit glum today. This doesn’t have to be the situation but there is this tendency. Good luck.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the moon is in your sign at odds with Pluto. Meanwhile, Venus is at odds with Saturn. Yup, one of those days. (Send out for dark chocolate.) Don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t make any important decisions. Spend money only on gas, food and entertainment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a poor day for important decisions or shopping, commercial or personal. However, it can be a creative day and you are a creative sign. You might want to do research and mull things over. Social occasions might be strained.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You feel restricted today. And indeed, there are restrictions today because it’s a Moon Alert all day, which means you should avoid important decisions or purchases (except for necessities like food and gas). Your finances might look discouraging. This is temporary.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a poor day to ask for permission, especially from a boss or a parent. Family discussions might be strained. Seek some escape with friends. You might find an entertaining event that is a fun getaway — or you might not. Take it easy today. Go gently.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Relations with others might be strained or aloof today. People are not sure which action to take or which direction to go. You probably feel the same way. Therefore, be ginger about whatever you do. Go gently. Avoid important decisions and avoid spending money on anything other than food or gas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s hard to crank up the enthusiasm for some fun events today. Your responsibilities for something might be in the way or distract you. Don’t worry because many people feel this way today. Furthermore, it’s loosey-goosey. Everyone feels indecisive and unsure. Relax.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a difficult day because it’s a Moon Alert all day, in addition to which, communications are strained. You feel you have to go by the book. (And perhaps you do.) But it’s not “The Book of Love” by the Monotones. Just go with the flow and don’t expect too much from others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be diplomatic at work today because there could be a few speed bumps. Today is not only a Moon Alert all day, it’s combined with Mercury retrograde. Oy! Therefore, be realistic. Lower your expectations. Just navigate this day as easily as possible. No fuss. Get fries on the side.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Do not make important financial decisions today, especially about shared property, inheritances and insurance. This entire day is a Moon Alert plus it’s Mercury retrograde. Take care of the basics — that’s all. Parents should be patient with their kids.