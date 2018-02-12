Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions until 9:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will love schmoozing with friends and groups today because you feel upbeat and enthusiastic! Naturally, others will enjoy your company as well because enthusiasm is contagious. You’re excited about big ideas that might include travel, foreign countries, publishing and the media.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will impress bosses and VIPs today with your ambitious ideas. Your confidence is admirable, and this makes you convincing. This is why people in authority are ready to go along with what you want. Rally your troops and set them marching!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Travel plans intrigue you today. You have big ideas about philosophy, religion, astrology and politics in social media. You want to learn something new today, which is why you will enjoy meeting people from other cultures. You might teach someone something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Discussions about inheritances and shared property will go well today. Nevertheless, it’s easy to overlook details when you are enthusiastic and confident. Therefore, to be safe, double check everything when it comes to cash, finances and contracts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will encounter someone who is enthusiastic and talkative today. Quite likely, this person will make you equally enthusiastic. It’s fun to kick around big ideas and show them off to others. You might also have an opportunity to teach someone something today. (Leos are natural teachers.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Work-related travel is likely today. Discussions with co-workers and clients will be optimistic and ambitious. Your enthusiasm will convince others to agree with you; however, do not overlook details. When you’re excited about the broad strokes, little things can get lost.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a great day to schmooze and attend parties and social events. Sports and playful times with children will be appealing. Romantic flirtations abound! Trust your creative impulses because they will show you the right direction even if they are larger-than-life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Family discussions will go well today because everyone is friendly. But guard against being excessive. Your plans might not be realistic. Nevertheless, start with perfection and then shave off, bit by bit, paring your perfect idea down to reality. This way what you’re left with is still a nugget of your dream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Some people have a way with words; some people not have way. Today you are loquacious, articulate and inspirational. This is why it’s a strong day for those of you who write, sell, teach, act or need to convince anyone about anything. You’ve got the touch!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) “There’s money in them thar hills!” This is a strong money day, good for business. Nevertheless, a tiny warning: You might go overboard, and things might look better than they are. But for the most part, the money is flowing and you are on top of things!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You feel positive about life today, which is why you have big plans and are keen about long-range goals. You see the whole picture and you’re excited! However, it’s easy to overlook details or ignore elements that don’t fit into your grand plan, so be careful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a feel-good day because you are optimistic about your future and excited about travel plans and chances to learn more and broaden your experience of the world. You feel excited because change is on the horizon — and this year, change is promising!