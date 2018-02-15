Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Some kind of secret relationship, even perhaps an affair, is a focus for you today. Or you might have a private exchange or flirtation with someone even if it’s online because there’s a hidden aspect to this communication. (You devil.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You feel a strong bond of friendship with someone today, perhaps a female acquaintance or a member of a group. This might be a good time to share some of your ideas for the future to get their feedback because you are thinking about future goals — no question.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Many of you will develop a crush on your boss today or someone’s boss. Ha ha. Meanwhile, someone might ask you for your creative input or advice about how to make something look better. (They want your take on furniture arrangement, layout, design and such.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Travel for pleasure will appeal to you today. You might also strike up a cozy relationship or develop an admiration for someone from another culture or a different country. Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened, visit museums, art galleries and beautiful buildings. Enjoy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a passionate day for intimacy. At a more mundane level, you can benefit from the wealth and resources of others. Perhaps someone will give you a gift or do a favor for you or even give you cash? Enjoy these advantages. Be patient in the evening.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a fabulous day to schmooze with others because you are charming and diplomatic. People will enjoy being in your company. Take a long lunch or meet friends for Happy Hour. Having a good time with others has a lot to do with timing. Admittedly, by evening, you need to be patient with someone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a playful, flirtatious day! Make plans to have fun. However, you will also enjoy relating to co-workers and people on the job. That makes this a double combo — you can’t lose! Set aside some time for fun and games with loved ones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Although your focus now is on home, family and possibly a parent, nevertheless, today you want to party and schmooze! Enjoy sports events, fun times with friends, playful activities with children and perhaps a chance to catch a movie or see the theater.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a busy, fast-paced time for you; however, today your focus is on family relationships or perhaps just enjoying time alone at home. Something about family and home will benefit you. You might also want to explore real estate opportunities or shop for something beautiful for your home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is an excellent day for those of you who communicate for living — in sales, marketing, teaching, writing and acting. You are diplomatic and smooth, and you can even make money from your words. Keep this in mind. You will definitely enjoy verbal contact with others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income because they exist. Many of you will also shop for beautiful things for yourself and loved ones because this will give you pleasure. (Not a bad idea, because fortune favors you right now.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will enjoy shopping for wardrobe items for yourself today. This is actually a wonderful, fun-loving Friday for you. Enjoy interacting with others. Subtle, more quiet times with others will please you the most because you still feel a bit “private.”