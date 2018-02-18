Horoscope for Feb. 19, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Keep a low profile for the next four weeks because this is a preparation time for your debut when the Sun enters your sign for your birthday. Until then, strategize what you want your new year to be. Write down some goals with deadlines.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your popularity will increase in the next four weeks. Expect to be involved with younger, creative, artistic people more than usual. This is an excellent time to ponder your goals for the future and how you can make your dreams a concrete reality.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) For the next four weeks, the Sun will be at the top of your chart. (This is the only time all year this occurs.) It symbolizes a flattering spotlight on you! This means bosses and parents will admire you, even if you don’t do anything different. Use this opportunity to advance your agenda! (Ya think?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Grab every chance to get outta Dodge in the next four weeks because you need a change of scenery. You want adventure and the stimulation of new faces, new places and new ideas. Enjoy discussions about philosophy, religion and politics. Expand your world!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Financial matters will be your primary concern in the next four weeks, especially how your finances intersect with others. This means inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance will be your focus. Decisions will result in your benefit. Yes!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will need more rest and more sleep in the next four weeks. Just accept this. (Go to bed.) In the same window of time, close friendships and partnerships will become a primary focus. If you study these relationships, you will see how to improve them so that everyone benefits.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are hungry to be efficient, effective and productive. In the next four weeks, you will do whatever you can to work hard and get results. You want the most bang for your buck! You will likewise work hard to improve your health. And why not? Go for the gold!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Lucky you! The next four weeks promise fun, games, romance, vacations, parties along with good times at sports events plus playful activities with children. This is your chance to let it all hang out and enjoy yourself! Note: It’s also a very creative time for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your focus will swing to home, family and your private life in the next four weeks. Many of you will want to cocoon at home more than usual and relax among familiar surroundings. You might also tackle home repairs. You will definitely want to redecorate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Get ready because the pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks. Yes, you’ve got things to do, places to go and people to see! Short trips, increased reading and writing plus conversations with others will keep you pumped!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Money and finances will be on your mind more than usual in the next four weeks. You will be tracking your cash flow and possibly seeing ways to boost your income. You will definitely shop more than usual, so be aware of future Moon Alerts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The Sun is in your sign for the next four weeks along with Mercury and fair Venus. This will bring positive energy to you and make you more talkative and more sociable. Enjoy schmoozing with others. You’ve got the world by the tail! This is a good time to buy wardrobe treasures.