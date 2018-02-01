Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you might be focused on home crafts, personal hygiene or taking care of something or someone. You don’t have to be a martyr, but you probably have to put the needs and interests of someone before your own. No biggie.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Romance is a strong focus today. You might be a bit possessive. Your protective, nurturing instincts are aroused, which makes you want to take care of kids or partners. And yet, you want to be free to be yourself! Go figure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Contradictory messages: You want to travel and get away from all this! And yet, you want to hide at home and cocoon among familiar surroundings. Well, you can’t do both. Observe how much your daily habits control you. Scary!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you want to enlighten someone about something — nothing superficial or chitchat about the weather. You want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of something important. This is the day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s weird, but you identify strongly today with something you own. You feel a strong attachment for it. Obviously, you don’t want to lend it to anyone. You want to protect it. It’s just one of those passing “Scrooge moments” that we all have from time to time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because the Moon is in your sign today, you have a stronger than usual need to relate to others. Your emotional sensors are turned up, which makes you sensitive to the feelings and moods of everyone around you. (“I see dead people.”) Ask the universe for a favor because you just might get it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will prefer to work alone or hide behind the scenes today because you feel the need to withdraw to catch your breath. You are a very social sign, but even you need to take time to restore and replenish yourself. You might want to communicate your deeper feelings to someone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You feel warm and social today, which is why you will enjoy having a heart-to-heart talk with someone, probably a female companion or acquaintance. This is also a good day to think about your hopes and dreams for the future. Why not share them with someone to get feedback?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Business concerns and your professional career are your focus today. You might feel that your personal life is on display for some reason. “Look at me!” You might also engage with a boss or someone at work to the point that the line gets blurry between professional and personal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You need to get away from all this! You want to do something different so that you feel challenged and stimulated! If you can, travel. If not, take a mental journey through film or books. You might also meet people from other countries who can teach you something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today all of your emotional experiences are more intense than usual. This includes your encounters with others. You might attract someone to you who has a strong effect upon you. You might even envy or want something that someone else has. Ah yes, well there is no end to better. Been there; done that.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you might focus on your closest personal relationships because the Moon is opposite your sign. These people seem to be more important to you today. If you have conflicts with anyone, they will be much more emotional! Be ready to compromise.