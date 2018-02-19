Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be careful because this is a dicey day. The Moon is in your sign until the afternoon, but it’s at “loose ends,” which is why you feel a lack of direction and confused. Everything changes mid-afternoon. Bingo! Clarity arrives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Until the Moon moves into your sign mid-afternoon (see Moon Alert above), do not buy anything other than food or gas. Avoid important decisions. Just coast. Hey, you’re not alone. The whole world should coast Monday morning. But will it? Of course not. Many will make decisions they later regret. Oy vey.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This morning you might have a heart-to-heart talk with a friend, especially a female acquaintance. Avoid important decisions. Just listen and talk. Later in the day you might seek out solitude so that you can get ready for the week ahead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Avoid important discussions with parents and bosses this morning. Do not volunteer for anything. Do not agree to anything important, especially a deadline. Later in the day, things will kick in gear and you will have a significant conversation with a female friend.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans are vague this morning. Expect delays, shortages, detours and cancellations. (This same fuzzy quality applies to schedules for colleges and universities.) By mid-afternoon, things come together and you’re of interest to bosses, parents and VIPs. Look sharp.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Avoid important discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes and red-tape details in the morning. Make no commitments. By mid-afternoon, you are safe to move ahead; however, your interest in doing so might diminish. In fact, later today you just want to blow town! Escape!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Keep a low profile this morning. Don’t demand too much of yourself or others. By mid-afternoon, your energy kicks in and you feel focused. Ironically, from then on, you will get a lot done and be productive! Go figure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Go easy on yourself and others, especially at work, because this morning is low on productivity. Just do your best to dog paddle and keep your head above water. By mid-afternoon, things are back on track; however, you have to compromise with others. Oh well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This morning you will be very creative! You can think outside of the box and come up with original, fanciful ideas. Do not act on them, but write them down or go with the flow. Later in the afternoon, you will know what to do.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is a slow starter for you. You might want to hang around at home this morning because you can’t get going. Fear not — by mid-afternoon, you get the green light to be active! Not only that, you will enjoy playful activities, flirtations, creative adventures, sports-related issues and romance. Yay!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a loosey-goosey day, especially this morning. By afternoon, your focus shifts to home, family and your private life, and the good news is that you will be productive now! Even though this morning was a write-off, creative ideas will flow this afternoon!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Avoid purchases and money decisions this morning. Definitely. If you have to spend money, only buy food and gas. By mid-afternoon, you can trust your financial decisions, including purchases. You will also be keen to talk to others about your bright ideas. “Bueller? Anyone?”