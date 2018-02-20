Horoscope for Feb. 21, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you feel sensitive to the needs of others. You have genuine compassion for someone who is less fortunate. Fortunately, you also have practical ideas about how you might benefit them or make some positive suggestions. You might even research your solutions. (Bravo.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s easy to idealize a friend today. You might paint them in such a flattering light, you could fall in love with them. Oh yes, a friend could become a lover. And yet, someone older and more experienced will probably give you advice. Interesting.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might use your influence either directly or indirectly through a boss or someone in a position of authority, to help someone who is less fortunate. People in authority will listen to you today because you are both compassionate and logical. Winner combo!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful things and beautiful places. Visit museums, art galleries, gorgeous architectural buildings and parks. Enjoy the eye candy that is offered to you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You feel generous today, especially to those who are less fortunate. Because of this impulse, you will help someone today. You also feel sexy and affectionate! (Let that take you where it will.) Meanwhile, discussions about shared property and inheritances are practical and to the point.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with close friends and partners will be warm and friendly today because you are genuinely sympathetic to them. You appreciate what it’s like to walk a mile in their wedgies. Meanwhile, discussions about practical matters will go well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Someone might confide in you at work today — almost certainly. They want your advice and your counsel. You will be sympathetic to their needs and will give them sound, practical suggestions. You might also talk to someone older or more experienced as well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a yummy, romantic day! Have fun with your main squeeze. Enjoy gentle flirtations. You will also delight and playful activities with children because you truly appreciate their ways. In fact, if you can help children in need, this will be gratifying for you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Family conversations will be mutually supportive and sympathetic today. Meanwhile, you might want to make your home look more beautiful, especially because something luxurious and elegant appeals. A new purchase? A serious discussion with a parent might take place as well. A mixed bag.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a dreamy day. Don’t be down on yourself if you spend a lot of time adrift in a fantasy world. We all need days like this. Since your imagination is heightened, you will be productive if you work in the arts or you write fiction or poetry. Ironically, you’re also mentally cranked to do serious, practical work as well. Go figure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If shopping today, you will be tempted to buy something luxurious and elegant and probably too pricey. (Gulp.) Fortunately, because Mercury is talking to Saturn, you will make sure you can pay for it. Saturn won’t let you go overboard. That’s why this is a good day for business and commerce.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a productive day for you because you are in touch with all aspects of yourself. You are imaginative, dreamy-eyed, sympathetic and empathetic, and yet you are also practical, down-to-earth and capable of making logical, reliable plans for the future. You can’t go wrong with all this working for you.