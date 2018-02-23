Moon Alert Avoid shopping from 1:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a busy, fast-paced day! Enjoy schmoozing and talking to others. You might take a short trip today. If shopping, be aware of the Moon Alert above. The afternoon is great to party but not to shop for anything except food or gas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Because of the placement of the Moon today, you might be making financial decisions. The afternoon is a poor time. Do your work in the morning. The afternoon is meant for play and goofing off! In the afternoon spend money only on gas, food or entertainment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, however, in the afternoon, there’s a Moon Alert, which means you will likely feel more emotional than usual. This afternoon is a good time to schmooze and relax with others. Avoid important decisions or major purchases.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Play things low-key today. Don’t volunteer for anything. This afternoon is a bit of an adventure. Enjoy good times with others but avoid important decisions and don’t volunteer for anything important. Don’t shop this afternoon. Spend only on gas, food and entertainment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid important financial decisions or decisions about shared property and inheritances this afternoon. However, this afternoon is a wonderful time to schmooze with others and enjoy the company of a female acquaintance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Just go with the flow today. This morning’s fine to work but this afternoon is a write-off. Don’t shop this afternoon. Don’t spend money on anything other than food or gas or entertainment. Don’t attempt to do too much. Just go with the flow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a tricky day. The morning is when to act. The afternoon is entirely different. Just goof off for the afternoon. Enjoy a long lunch with friends or Happy Hour or playful activities with children. Spend money only on gas, food and entertainment. (No shopping.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might make travel plans this morning. It will please you to do something different out of your usual routine. Enjoy sports events, social times with others and playful times with children in the afternoon. Do not shop. Don’t volunteer for anything. Just coast.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) With fiery Mars in your sign, you have lots of drive and energy! Get more physical exercise if you can. Focus on red-tape financial matters this morning, but this afternoon, stay away from financial decisions or purchases. Go for a bike ride. Take a walk.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This morning is productive for you. You might have a meaningful discussion with a friend or partner. However, this afternoon is a bit goofy, casual and willy-nilly. Enjoy socializing with others in the afternoon. Avoid important decisions and shopping.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you want to get something done today, do it in the morning because the afternoon is a Moon Alert and it’s a goofy time — but it can be a fun time! Enjoy schmoozing with others this afternoon. Avoid important decisions and purchases.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a lovely, playful day! It will be easy to organize events, especially with kids, in the morning. But in the afternoon, make demands on no one, including yourself. Just go with the flow. Don’t shop. Enjoy the company of others. Enjoy sports events or the entertainment world.