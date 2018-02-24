Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day to do research or some serious planning for the future because you are in the right frame of mind. You feel quietly focused and thoughtful. You also have excellent powers of concentration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Someone older or more experienced might give you some excellent advice today. Quite possibly, you are the wise sage giving advice to someone else? Either way, it behooves people to listen to their elders today. Old age and wiles will beat youth and exuberance every time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A discussion with a parent or boss will go well today because you will impress them. You appear well-informed, like someone who has done their homework. You also look steady, reliable and conscientious. Therefore, an element of trust will be encouraged. Looking good!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You can make great strides today if you choose to make travel plans for the future or explore opportunities in publishing, the law, medicine, the media and anything to do with higher education or taking courses and further studies. You won’t overlook a thing!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Roll up your sleeves and dig into the mundane details connected with taxes, debt, insurance and shared property because today you have the right mindset to deal with these matters. You are detail-oriented and focused. You have good powers of concentration. Just do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today someone close to you might be a teacher or a student. One of you might look around and see what is wrong with a situation or see ways to improve things. Quite likely, you will both discuss something with a critical eye.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a productive day for you, especially at work, because you will be careful in everything you do. You will plan ahead. You will accept boring routine. You won’t overlook details because you want results and practical productivity. This motivation alone will guarantee success.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a good day to make vacation plans or have serious discussions that are sports-related. This is also a good day to sit down with someone else and discuss the care and education of kids, especially your kids. Even fun events require planning and serious discussion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will tackle home repairs with dedication and purpose today. Likewise, family discussions will focus on practical matters. They might also focus on the care or the situation of an older family member. Conversely, an older family member might have good advice for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is the classic day to do routine work you might usually avoid because your mind is ready to handle the boring and repetitive. Furthermore, you won’t overlook details. You will be persistent and persevering. Good day to make future plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If shopping today, you will only buy items that are practical and long-lasting because you feel sensible and frugal. You don’t want to waste your money. Likewise, you will work with dedication to earn your money. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced about financial matters or something that you own.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you will look around your environment with a critical eye to see what needs to be corrected. You don’t feel frivolous. Quite the opposite. Your mind is on serious concerns. You will work carefully at whatever you do. You might also be a teacher or a pupil today.