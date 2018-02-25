Horoscope for Feb. 26, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 3:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Things look good at home today; however, expect some sudden disruptions to your home or family routine. Surprise company might appear at your door. A female family member might have unusual news or be in a zany mood. Be prepared for anything because today will not unfold as you expect it to do so.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Fortunately, you are in an upbeat, positive, optimistic state of mind! Enjoy your day but keep your eyes open. Give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Keep an eye on your money, cash flow and possessions today because something might surprise you or be an unexpected influence. You might spontaneously buy something. You might find money or you might lose money. Something you own might get lost or damaged. Ouch! (Could go either way.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with wild, wacky Uranus. But at the same time, it is dancing with lucky Jupiter. This makes you feel strong and happy. However, you also feel independent and rebellious. You want to live larger-than-life today. You don’t want anyone bossing you around.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a restless day for you. You feel pleased with how things are unfolding; nevertheless, not everything is under your control. There is a wild-card element today, and you can feel it. Keep your eyes open and your ear to the ground. Be ready to jump in either direction in case something catches you off guard.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A friend might surprise you by saying or doing something unusual today. (Perhaps they have exciting news?) Alternatively, you might meet someone today who is a real character, someone who is different or zany. Stay in a tolerant, open frame of mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your interaction with a boss or a parent might surprise you today. They might say or do something you least expect. (Whatever happens, don’t quit your day job.) Expect changes to work-related travel plans. Double check all details. Be extra patient with partners and close friends because someone might have a short fuse.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re keen to explore new ideas, especially about psychology, philosophy, astrology and religion. You want to broaden your horizons and learn more about the world. Nevertheless, something unusual might surprise you. Today will not unfold as expected.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Double check banking details and anything to do with insurance, inheritances and shared property because something unexpected might impact these areas. Don’t be napping if these changes occur. When it comes to money, you want to know what’s going on.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be cooperative with others today because the Moon is opposite your sign. That’s just how it works. You will attract someone unusual to you today. This person might surprise you in some way by saying or doing something you least expect. Stay on your toes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your work routine will be interrupted today — almost certainly. Computer glitches, staff shortages, technical problems, machinery breakdowns and unexpected events will cause you to change your plans. The key is to remain flexible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Parents should be extra vigilant today because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans might be changed, canceled or rescheduled, including sports. Flirtatious relationships will be exciting and full of promise