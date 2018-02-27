Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions after 5 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be mindful of the restrictions of the Moon Alert today, especially if you’re shopping or spending money for business. This is also the time of day when some of you might have an argument with someone else. Remember: Patience is the antidote to anger.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It might be difficult to get cooperation from a group today because someone disagrees with you — probably someone who is younger. Just let this slide and wait until the Full Moon is gone by Friday. Things will be different then.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Tread carefully today, especially when dealing with parents or bosses and authority figures, including the police. It is easy to be at odds with someone today, especially in the afternoon. Arguments with authority figures rarely improve things. Easy does it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your wise choice today will be to steer clear of discussions about politics, race and religion because people are too hotheaded! (Not you, of course.) Intense discussions about the media or philosophical concepts in general are too controversial today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t get your belly in a rash discussing shared property, inheritances, insurance and such because the temptation to have an all-out argument is brief. Wait this one out. Hey, everyone is tense before tomorrow’s Full Moon. Capisce?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be patient with partners and close friends today, especially later in the day when tempers are frayed. Why blow it with someone you love? (The truth is we get the most angry at those we love because there is so much at stake.) Chill out today. Everyone is a bit freaked before tomorrow’s Full Moon.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Fortunately, with the Sun and Venus in your work sector, it is easy to get along with work colleagues. Nevertheless, because Mercury is at odds with fiery Mars today, people are short-tempered, especially at work or perhaps regarding a health-related issue for you. Be patient with others. Show that Libran charm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Romantic partners should be patient and tolerant with each other today. Likewise, parents and people working with kids need to be patient with their kids to avoid a blowup. There’s a lot of tension in the air today, especially in the afternoon because of tomorrow’s pending Full Moon. Stay chill.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Avoid domestic spats with someone today because anger only makes everyone more miserable; it rarely solves anything. Whatever annoys you will be history by Friday (after the Full Moon tomorrow). Therefore, wait this one out. Be mature. Be adult. Fake it if necessary.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be sensible today. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Tomorrow’s Full Moon energy is building up today — that’s for sure. This can make you impatient with others, which is why you might have an argument with someone this afternoon. Plus it can also make you accident-prone! Chill out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid a money quarrel today whether it’s about cash flow, possessions or a difference of opinion about a purchase. People are uptight because there is a buildup of energy today before tomorrow’s Full Moon. By Friday, things will mellow out again. Keep the peace.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today Mercury in your sign is at odds with Mars, which is exacerbated by the fact that tomorrow, the only Full Moon all year opposite your sign will occur. Connect the dots. You are easily irritated with others! Chill out. By Friday things are much much better.