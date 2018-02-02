Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Because you are energized talking to others today, you will be effective dealing with groups. Yup — you’re leader of the pack! You might energize younger people or they will energize you. This is an excellent day to think about your future goals. What are they?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will be effective talking to bosses and parents today. People in authority will listen to you because of your enthusiasm. When you firmly believe in something, it’s easy to convince others to jump on your bandwagon. You are also quick to defend your ideas.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a fabulous day to study and learn something new because you have lots of mental energy. You will be enthusiastic about pursuing psychology, philosophy, religion and discussions about astrology or other esoteric subjects because you want to expand your mind through study and conversation with others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will be vigorous about defending your rights when it comes to shared property, inheritances or insurance disputes. You might also speak up on behalf of someone else. You can use your intellectual enthusiasm to wrap up loose details.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Conversations with others are lively and off-the-wall today! Not only are you intellectually enthused about something, you will attract someone to you (probably younger) who is lively and talkative as well. It’s a great day to schmooze with partners and close friends. Enjoy your gabfest!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Roll up your sleeves because today you have lots of energy to dig in at work — in a hands-on, practical way. Furthermore, whatever you achieve will be satisfying to you. Discussions with colleagues will be lively. Look for ways to make improvements.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your creative vibes are hot today. This is also a busy day with kids, sports events, social occasions and invitations to fun events. Expect people to make demands on your time. Use your Libran skills to juggle all this and still enjoy yourself. Of course, you can do this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have lots of energy to tackle home repairs today. You might tear down something to the studs so you can start all over again. You mean business! Likewise, family discussions will be lively and productive. Spontaneous entertaining at home might also occur. (Stock the fridge.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your mind is alive and alert today, which is why this is a great day to write, teach, edit, act, sell or market. Short trips will appeal. Let’s face it: This is the kind of day where you are trying to do everything with one hand while you ride a unicycle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will be aggressive in financial discussions today. You will defend your own best interests. Many of you will have exciting, moneymaking ideas, while others will be enthusiastic about buying something or shopping in general. It’s an energetic money day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are extremely busy today. You’re full of ideas and working hard mentally to advance any project that interests you. You won’t hesitate to take charge and run things. You’re also ready to convince others to agree with you because you have lots of mental energy today. Oh yeah.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Research of any kind will go well today because you are focused, intent, energetic and persevering. You intend to keep digging for answers until you find what you’re looking for. This is the classic day for some secrets to come out as well. (Be discreet.)