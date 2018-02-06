Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a feel-good day. You feel rather rich — literally. Because of this, you might want to be careful if you’re dividing something with someone like an inheritance or an important decision about shared property. Sure you’re rich, but don’t give away the farm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a fantastic day to schmooze with others, especially close friends and partners. However, you will also be successful dealing with members of the general public. You will shine in crowds. People will seek you out. Enjoy this great PR!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Everything to do with your job will go well today. You are popular at work. Others are ready to endorse you. Work-related travel is likely either to take place today or be discussed for the future. You might also be more involved than usual in dealing with foreign countries and other cultures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day! Make sure you do something so that you have a great time. Enjoy a long lunch with friends. Meet your pals for Happy Hour. See your main squeeze or your best friend for a date tonight because good times beckon to you!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Family gatherings will be enjoyable today. Anything to do with home, family and real estate will not only be an upbeat experience, it could turn out to be something profitable for your future. It might also expand your home in some way. Good day to check out real estate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a busy day and an optimistic day. You’re in such a positive frame of mind you will be killer if you have to sell, market, teach or act today. This is also a strong day for those of you who write and edit. (But you might overlook details because you’re more concerned with the big picture.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) “There’s money in them thar hills!” This is a great day for business and finance. All financial negotiations are blessed. Admittedly, something might look a tad rosier than it really is, but on the whole, this is a great money day! Ka-ching!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter. This makes you sympathetic and generous to everyone. You will feel healthy, upbeat. You will also feel an increased concern for the social welfare of everyone around you. You want to share the wealth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are the philosopher of the zodiac. You are also the world traveler. This combo means you see things in a global perspective. Today, your concern for millions of people in poverty and suffering conditions is genuine. You might want to donate to a charitable society.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a popular day! Enjoy schmoozing with everyone, especially female companions and members of groups. Your interaction with someone might trigger you to expand your goals in an ambitious, hopeful way. Showing up is half the secret to success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You make a fabulous impression on everyone today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. You appear successful, charming, affluent and on the ball. People want to know more about you today because they want to know how you manage to pull all this off. What a winner!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Grab every chance to travel today because you’re keen to expand your horizons. You want to know more in a real, experiential way. Not only do you want to travel, you want to study by taking courses or workshops. Perfect. You can’t go wrong.