Moon Alert After 8 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Do something different today! Shake up your routine. Ideally, travel somewhere you’ve never been to before. And if you can’t travel, then be a tourist in your own city. Learn something new. Expand your world. (You get the picture.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are the financial wizard of the zodiac. Today, you can take care of loose details regarding taxes, debt, inheritances, insurance and anything to do with the wealth and resources of your partner or other people. Stay on top of this stuff.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you will focus on others, especially those who are closest to you like partners and close friends. It also means you must compromise and go more than halfway when dealing with others. (This is no big deal.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It will please you to do something to feel efficient and productive today. Remove five things from your medicine cabinet you don’t need. Tidy your glove compartment in your car. Do something so that you feel you’re on top of your game. Yes!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) With the Moon in your fellow Fire Sign, you are energized! You want to socialize. You want to have fun. Explore the arts. Accept invitations to party. Sports events and playful activities with children will shine. Tap into your creative urges and express yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might want to cocoon at home today — and that’s just fine. You might have an intense conversation with a female relative. Or you might have the same conversation looking at yourself in the mirror. It’s a private, thoughtful day. Relax. Junk food will appeal.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re keen to communicate to others today, but you want to really talk. Not just superficial chitchat. You want to get down to the basics, the nitty-gritty. You want to know what others think and feel, especially siblings and relatives. (I’ll show you mine if you show me yours.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Money is on your mind today. You might feel more attached than usual to something that you own, which is why you don’t want to lend it to anyone. This might also be why you want to take care of it, maintain it, polish it, shine it, repair it — whatever. “Hey, watch the finish!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which will tend to make you more emotional than usual. You might notice this about yourself. However, when the Moon is in your sign (which occurs about two days every month) it can also bring you a little bit of extra good luck. Bingo!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work alone or behind the scenes today because you feel the need to withdraw and catch your breath. It’s not that you feel antisocial. It’s just that you want to be quiet and low-key. For one thing, you got a lot of money ideas on your mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A conversation with a female acquaintance could be significant today. Why not share your hopes and dreams for the future with this person to get some feedback? Whatever she says might really influence you and send you in a new direction. Could happen.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Personal details about your private life seem to be public today. For some reason, people are talking about you. Perhaps someone is doing a credit check. Perhaps your resume is on someone’s desk. Something is up. Hmmm.