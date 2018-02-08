Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) For the next three weeks, Venus will be in a lovely part of your chart, making you charming and diplomatic with everyone. To put a finer point on it, you will feel sincere sympathy and empathy for others, especially those who are less fortunate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Lucky you! You will enjoy a warmer, more caring relationship with your friends in the next three weeks. In fact, a friend might become a lover. You will also appreciate hanging out with people who are creative and artistic because they will inspire you!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) For the next three weeks, you can expect others to seek out your advice about how to make things look better. This could be anything from furniture arrangement to gardening to design and layout. (You might also develop a crush on your boss.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Travel for pleasure will appeal to you in the next three weeks. Do whatever you can to broaden your horizons and enjoy new places. Because your appreciation of beauty will be heightened as well, visit museums, art galleries and beautiful places.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep your pockets open because in the next three weeks, goodies and money from others will come your way! You will benefit from the wealth and resources of others. You might get money back from the government. Meanwhile, romance will be affectionate and hot!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with close friends and partners will beautifully improve in the next three weeks because fair Venus will be opposite your sign. This facilitates and paves the way for smooth, caring relations, which is why you will truly enjoy the company of others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your relations with co-workers will improve in the next three weeks because people will like you more and you will like them. It’s that simple. Everyone will be more mutually supportive and helpful. (Gosh. Take big cookies to work.) Note: Some of you will get a raise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The next three weeks are a fabulous time to slip away on a vacation if you can pull this off. You will also love anything to do with the arts because you want to party and enjoy life! Sports events and playful times with children will be rewarding.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will enjoy entertaining at home in the next three weeks. Likewise, you will enjoy buying beautiful things for your home or for family members. In particular, you’ll be keen to redecorate and tweak your digs to make everything look “better.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You can make money from your words in the next three weeks, which is good news for those who write, sell, edit, lecture, teach, act or market for a living. Your words will be like gold! Relations with siblings and relatives will also improve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will feel flush in the next three weeks, which is why you will spend money on beautiful treasures for yourself and loved ones. You might get a raise; you might get a better paying job; you might just feel richer! Happiness is a positive cash flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Fair Venus will be in your sign for the next three weeks, making you charming and diplomatic with everyone. This is also an excellent window of time to shop for wardrobe treasures because you will like what you see in the mirror. It’s just that simple. Yes, this includes boots and shoes.