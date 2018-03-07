Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Shake up your daily routine today. Do something different. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Visit museums, galleries or university campuses. Talk to people about philosophy, religion, astrology or any subject that fascinates you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and today your focus is on matters related to shared property, debt, taxes, inheritances and insurance plus anything that you own jointly with others. In fact, you might have to deal with a dispute in these areas. Be cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, you have to be tolerant and patient with others. Be ready to go more than halfway when dealing with partners and close friends. Be aware that others are noticing you, especially bosses and VIPs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might be focused on a pet today. You do want to get better organized both at home and at work. This motivation might even extend to your health. Before you know it, you will be on your way to “make over” your To Do list! And why not?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a playful, creative day for you. Enjoy sports outings and anything to do with entertaining diversions like movies, the theater, musical performances or your favorite way to relax. Fun activities with children will appeal — as will romance!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you will have to focus on home, family and your private life, perhaps because increased tension or domestic activity demands your time. An important conversation with a female relative could be significant. Do your best to stay on top of things.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a busy, chatty, changeable day. Short trips, conversations with many people, buying and selling, reading and writing are just some of the activities that will keep you hopping. In discussion with others, you want to get down to the nitty-gritty of things. Nothing superficial.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’ve got money on your mind today. This could be financial deals that you are involved with or you might be shopping. Or you might be figuring out a budget. (As if you’ve never done that before.) At a more subtle level, you’re thinking about what you really value. Essential to know.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can make you more emotional and excitable than usual. Let us not forget that fiery Mars is also in your sign boosting your energy making you more aggressive and forthright than ever! Oh my, today you are a force to be reckoned with!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a busy, fast-paced time for you, including reading and studying. Therefore, take note that today is an excellent day for research or working alone or behind the scenes. This research might relate to school work or home repairs — or anything that interests you at this time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be open to a genuine, heart-to-heart discussion with a female companion today because this could be meaningful for you. This person might help you to prioritize or clarify your goals. It’s ironic, isn’t it? Most of the time none of us really know what our goals are. Go figure.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Personal details about your private life seem to be a bit public today for some reason. People are talking about you, perhaps looking at a resume or checking or your credit. Or perhaps this is gossip? Just be aware of this. (Even paranoids have enemies.)