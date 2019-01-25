Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be diplomatic when dealing with partners and close friends today because emotions will be volatile! You might be tempted to lay a guilt trip on someone. Or perhaps someone tries to do this to you? Take the high road. Don’t get involved — and think before you speak.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t be pushy at work today, which you will be tempted to be because you are focused and sold on your own idea. You might even be obsessed about something, especially if you’re trying to improve things or get rid of junk. (And of course, you are right.) Go gently.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Avoid romantic quarrels today. Likewise, parents must be patient with their kids because it’s easy to be on a power trip. Remember, despite your challenges, you are the adult and you have to act like an adult. Kids do what you do and not what you say; that’s why you’re the role model.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is not an ideal day for a family discussion because people will be opinionated and will want everyone to agree with them. Sound familiar? Ideally, postpone this discussion for Monday. The difference will be dramatic! And people will cooperate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re hell-bent for leather today, which is why you want to convince others to agree with you. You might want to sell, promote or teach an idea that you believe in. Ironically, the harder you come on, the more you will create opposition to you. Lighten up.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have strong ideas about money and cash flow today. You might be obsessed about buying something, for example. This is the worst frame of mind to make a major purchase. I know because I’ve done it many times. Ha, ha. Take a step back and assess things. If you wait till Monday, that’s smart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the moon is in your sign dancing with many planets; however, it is at odds with Pluto, which promotes compulsive behavior, which in turn will promote power struggles with others, especially friends and partners. Yikes! (You don’t need this.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have an opportunity today to do some emotional self-inquiry or self-analysis because you’re willing to take a look at who you are, especially your desires and compulsions. If you can learn anything, that’s wonderful, because the ancient dictum “Know thyself” is true.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Avoid quarrels with friends, especially female acquaintances, because they could get nasty. Is it that important that you have your own way? Admittedly, you believe your ideas are best (and they probably are). Do you want to lose a friendship over this? Think about it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid quarrels and ego battles with parents and power figures today, especially bosses. They will get nasty because people’s emotions are involved. Furthermore, people are blindly compulsive today about certain issues. Where is the logic? Wait until Monday for important discussions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Avoid political, racial and religious discussions today because they will go South in a New York minute. People are attached to their emotions and their compulsive beliefs today. Therefore, these arguments will be pointless. Get the picture?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will be at loggerheads with someone if you try to convince them to agree with your ideas about shared property, inheritances and insurance disputes. Today people are entrenched in their views because it is an emotional identification. Wait until Monday for important decisions.