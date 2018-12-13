Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 14, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Pisces. (Another excellent day to shop for shoes!)

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be careful today because things are not clearly apparent. In fact, they might be a bit fuzzy. Nevertheless, someone might welcome your sympathetic attention because they want to confide in you. Or vice versa, you might want to confide in them?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Because your sensitivity to others is greatly increased today, you will be empathetic with those around you, especially friends or groups. This is why someone might want to discuss their problems with you. However, be careful about hanging out with negative people who bring you down. Respect your limitations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Discussions with parents and bosses might be confusing today. If the discussion is important, repeat back to the other person what you think they want you to do to avoid misunderstandings. You might trust your hunches which, in fact, are a bit dubious today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Feelings of escapism are strong today. Perhaps you want to drift away into a fantasy world about exotic places with white sands and turquoise waters where people bring you delicious drinks with little pink parasols. Yeah, it’s that kinda day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a poor day for important financial decisions about inheritances and shared property. Very likely, you will feel sympathetic to the needs of those who are less fortunate, which is commendable; however, make sure that whatever you do to help is realistic. Don’t be a dreamer.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) In one way, you are tuned in to the feelings of close friends and partners. (You’re picking up acid rock through your mercury fillings.) Yet ironically, your decision-making process is a bit flawed because of wishful thinking and fuzzy thoughts. Know this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A fellow employee might come to you with their problems today because they want your input or they want a sympathetic ear. That’s fine. Nevertheless, be careful about negative people who just want to complain, because this will bring you down. If you can help — good; otherwise, move on for your own survival.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might idealize a romantic interest today, but chances are this is a pie-in-the-sky thing. Parents should be vigilant about their kids, especially toddlers with respect to poisonous liquids and harmful things they might ingest. Be alert!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might want to help a family member today, but you feel overwhelmed or not up to the task. Well, you can at least be a sympathetic ear because sometimes that’s all someone needs. Once they voice their concerns out loud, they get things in perspective (sometimes).

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t be hard on yourself if you spend a lot of time daydreaming today. Many people are caught up in this because the moon is lined up with fuzzy Neptune. By the same token, communications with others might be confusing today. Do be aware of this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a poor day for important purchases or financial discussions because people are caught up in wishful thinking instead of dealing with the real facts. Not only that, data or information might be incorrect, but you don’t know this. (Yikes!)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the moon is in your sign lined up with your ruler Neptune. This greatly increases your empathy for those around you. But it also makes you an emotional sponge. Be careful who you hang out with. You can’t save the world before bedtime.