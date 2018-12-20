Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re making big plans today! These plans might be about travel or anything that expands your experience of life. Perhaps they relate to publishing and the media or an exciting opportunity to get further education? Even medicine and the law will bring positive news.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will profit by talking to others today. It’s a particularly good day to talk your bank or ask for a loan or mortgage. Someone might be helpful because they are sympathetic to you. You can’t go wrong today because everything is lined up in your favor.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Even though a bit of tension might building up before tomorrow’s Full Moon, basically, this is a fun-loving day for you! Co-workers are supportive and sympathetic, and close friends and partners are positive and enthusiastic! Someone is making big plans and it could be you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Work-related travel is likely for some of you today. Many of you have enthusiastic plans regarding your job. (You certainly have a positive outlook on things!) Meanwhile, romance will flourish. You will also feel tender and affectionate with children.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might want to do something special, possibly elegant or extravagant, to redecorate your home today. This is also a lovely day to entertain at home because you’re in a fun-loving mood and up for a good time! Enjoy sports events and playful activities with children.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Family discussions will go well today because everyone likes your big ideas. This is also a great day to entertain at home whether it is a family get-together or a meeting of like-minded people. Today you feel warmhearted and affectionate to everyone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your enthusiasm knows no bounds today! You’re excited about big ideas and big plans. This is the perfect day to enjoy meeting new people, seeing new places and discussing new ideas. You will be generous to someone who needs help. (It’s the kind thing to do.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You might spend time in fantasy and daydreams today. However, you might also have a chance to help someone because you feel compassionate and tender to the plight of someone. Meanwhile, listen to your moneymaking ideas because they could work!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a happy, upbeat day because the sun, Mercury and Jupiter are all in your sign, creating positive energy for you. Admittedly, tomorrow the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year will occur, but it won’t take the shine away from today. No way!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Friendships are warm and rewarding today. In fact, a friend might become a lover. However, many of you might also want to help a friend who is in need, which is the right thing to do. Today it’s easy for you to take the high road and work for the greatest good.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People admire you today. They see you as someone who is compassionate, caring and willing to work for the interests of the world and those who are less fortunate. This is why your conversations with others both personally and in groups will be so positive, effective and successful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Travel for pleasure appeals to you today. You will also enjoy seeing beautiful places as well as the arts and crafts of other cultures because your appreciation of beauty is heightened. A conversation with a boss, parent or a VIP is encouraging and, hopefully, it will lead to big things in the future!