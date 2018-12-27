Horoscope for Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you are supported by others, including banks, which is why this is a great day to ask for a loan or mortgage. Romantic partnerships will also be supportive, intense, passionate and mind-bending. Wow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a wonderful day for relationships. It’s easier to grasp the deeper meaning in the obligations and mutual sense of responsibilities that you have with someone whether they are an intimate partner or a professional, business partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be awarded praise or a raise at work today. You will be acknowledged. A work-related romance might also begin for some of you. If so, it will feel fated and “written in the stars.” (You love this stuff!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a heady, passionate day for romance. All interactions will feel more emotional in a deeper way, especially romantic connections. What you feel with someone today will be forceful and vigorous and mind-blowing! Other relationships will also be deepened.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Whatever occurs today will give you a strong sense of family values. All your dealings with family members or issues related to your home will be intense and powerful. You might also have specific ideas of how to decorate your home or how to entertain. That’s your style. (Nothing wrong with that.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look for ways to make money from your words today. You might write an article or make a fabulous sales pitch or do something very powerful in acting or teaching. You will probably influence someone today, and it will be an influence that is for the better. (A blessing for both of you.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might see new ways to make money today. Likewise, many of you will see new uses or applications for something that you already own. Yes, those gumboots can be planters, and who knew you could be so clever with an old ladder? You won’t be casual about money today — not today!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you can get to the bottom of how or why you feel what you feel in a relationship. You see the depth of your feelings and get a better understanding the mechanics of what is going on. On a lighter side, you might buy something wonderful to wear today. Maybe leather.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Something will happen today that gives you a deeper, spiritual understanding of yourself and perhaps even an understanding of the spirituality of everything around you. This is because you see connections between everything. Nothing stands alone — not even the cheese.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A friendship with someone will be enriched today. For some, this deeper relationship will occur with a group or a member of a group. Either way, you will realize that you have something valuable — more valuable than you would’ve guessed six months ago.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You can make a deep and lasting impression on someone in a position of authority today: a parent, a boss, a teacher or even a police person. You will each achieve a deeper understanding of who you are in the relationship. Some will begin a romance with someone older or richer.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today you might feel moved by a deeper understanding of a teaching or an intellectual discipline. In discussions about religion and politics, you will more easily grasp what is basic, valuable and intrinsic. This makes you feel enhanced and edified.