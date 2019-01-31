Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will accomplish an enormous amount today because you have boundless energy! Your choice is simple: You can transform your world in a positive, beneficial way, or you can be pushy and bullheaded in getting your way at all costs. The latter will not work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t be tempted to be underhanded or sneaky today. (Not really your style.) Ruthless activity will actually bring disaster. Do not play with dynamite. Keep your cards on the table and be honest and aboveboard.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Tread carefully when dealing with members of groups today (or possibly a friend) because you could end up in serious conflict with others. The more you struggle to get your way, the more likely you will increase opposition to you. You must look for a win/win solution. Be open!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your ambition is fiercely aroused today, which is why you are intent on going after what you want. This might be doable, especially because your energy level is high and you will get a lot done. But if you create conflict with others, all will be lost.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Steer clear of touchy areas like discussions about politics, religion and race today because they could be disastrous. If you think you can make positive inroads to introduce your points of view — fine. However, this is unlikely. You cannot force others to agree with you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Any loose ends regarding inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property could create problems. Now is the time when they might trip you up and create a defeat of some kind. Whatever happens, do not act ruthlessly or underhandedly. Take the high road, for your own good!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Avoid power struggles with friends and partners today because they will be nasty. Let your pride and your ego go. Don’t make a stand about issues because today defeat is possible. (Best to bow out gracefully so that you can live to fight another day.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have high energy and strong focus today, which is why you will accomplish a lot; however, you will be tempted to be overbearing, especially directing the efforts of others. Go gently! Use your powerful energy wisely and don’t let it blow up in your face.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Parents will have to be patient with their kids today to avoid meltdowns, power struggles and hissy fits. Likewise, romantic partners should be patient with each other, and not make a big deal about things or try to take a stand. Above all, don’t be bossy. Bossy doesn’t work today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you are wise, you can use today’s strong energy to make home improvements or to pave the way for something better in the future for your family. Note: Wisdom is knowing when to hold and when to fold. If you meet with opposition, listen to what they have to say.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful and cautious in discussions with others today because they can go two ways: You might persuade people to agree with you, or if you come on too strong, you will trigger their opposition to you! Likewise, be polite and courteous to others when driving.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Disputes about money and cash flow or something you own might arise today. Although you have the potential for positive change, if you are pushy, you will miss this opportunity and instead create enemies. Keep your eyes open.