Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a feel-good day because you are upbeat and optimistic about your world! You will enjoy talking to others and sharing ideas; however, be careful about exaggerating something in your own mind. Enjoy having your head in the clouds but keep your feet on the ground.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) People are pumped and enthusiastic today, especially in group situations. This is a great day for team sports or any kind of competition. Discussions with others, especially younger people, will be upbeat and positive. (Don’t overlook details.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Bosses, parents and VIPs will be impressed with how confident you are today because you believe in yourself and your ideas. You speak with enthusiasm, which is why others are willing to listen to you. Be careful about overlooking details. Stick to your script.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Travel plans look exciting today! In fact, plans related to publishing and the media or something to do with the law, medicine or higher education are also encouraging to you. As you explore these areas, be careful not to overlook important details.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might be enthusiastic today about your fair share of something or how much money you think you can borrow or inherit. Things are looking swell! Nevertheless, something might look better than it actually is, so double check details.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be enjoyable today because you are enthusiastic and so are they. You see the broad strokes of things and everything looks good. Nevertheless, be sensible. After all, you don’t want to give away the farm. Be fair but don’t be foolish.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your plans at work look great today. You see the big picture and you’re excited about it. Furthermore, meetings and group activities about whatever you are involved with will be upbeat and positive. Just make sure you don’t overlook details because it’s easy to do this today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you are enthusiastic and excited about social plans or something to do with sports or fun activities with children. This is an upbeat day and people are happy! However, by focusing on the big picture, it’s easy to overlook details. Be aware of this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your plans for real estate or something to do with home and family are exciting and visionary. This is why you feel enthusiastic. The key is to make sure that everything is doable. Nevertheless, your optimism and enthusiasm will carry the day — as it always does.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re thinking big in all your ideas today, which no doubt impresses others. You have a great ability to see the whole picture in terms of large structures and future direction. However, do not overlook elements that don’t fit in to your grand vision. Stay realistic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When it comes to financial matters today, you’re confident! You’re thinking big and adding zeros to everything. This certainly has its advantage, especially when you have to make an important pitch about a big project. Nevertheless, it has to be doable. Make sure you have all bases covered.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you very optimistic. You have big plans and big hopes, and well you should. Remember the advice about sweeping the floor? “Always sweep the corners because the middle will take care of itself.” Think about this because this is wise advice.