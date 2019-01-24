Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a marvelous day! You feel upbeat, optimistic and energetic. In particular, you are willing to help others, especially people from afar or from other countries. You might also be enthusiastic about making travel plans or plans for further training and education.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a feel-good day. Bosses and VIPs admire you. You feel confident and hopeful about your future. You might set something in action that boosts your portion of shared property or your fair share of something. You might also help a partner or friend today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are empowered when dealing with groups, clubs and organizations today, especially competitive sports and such. People will follow your lead because you’re gung-ho and enthusiastic! In turn, you will enjoy boosting everyone’s spirits.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you are pumped about achieving something at work or with your career or your public reputation. Whatever it is you want to do, you will do it, and you will do it successfully! You will inspire people to get behind you and support your project. You will enjoy work-related travel.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a wonderful day to schmooze, party and enjoy the company of others! Grab every chance to entertain others or to be entertained. Accept all invitations to social occasions. Sports events, playful times with children, the arts, the theater and musical performances will delight you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a solid day for business and commerce, especially if you have to decide how to deal with a shared project or shared property. People will endorse your ideas. It’s also a good day to ask a bank for a loan or mortgage because doors will open for you today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are a social sign and today is a social day! Enjoy the company of partners and close friends. Short trips, appointments and conversations with others will be empowering and upbeat. Today you have the ability to inspire and enthuse other people to do better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re PowerPoint on steroids at work today! Whatever you have to do, you will crush it. You are confident, capable and energetic. Not only that, your enthusiasm will affect those working around you, which is why you are such a positive force in the world today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are flirtatious, romantic and playful today! Grab every chance to enjoy fun activities with children and social interactions with others because you are high-energy and you feel good! This is also a lucky day for you. Do whatever you can to advance your own interests.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You can improve your domestic digs today because you have energy to burn. Start shoving furniture around or de-cluttering and getting rid of what you no longer need. This is also an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities. Enjoy entertaining at home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you are in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing – you will be successful today because you are convincing, persuasive and enthusiastic! (Where do I sign?) Your optimism will create a positive energy around you that attracts people to you who believe in you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an excellent day for business and commerce. What you do today will ultimately boost your income because you can do this. Whatever you do will indirectly or directly lead to an increase in earnings. Ka-ching! You will also think big when it comes to money-making ideas.