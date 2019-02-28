Horoscope for Friday, March 1, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an unpredictable day because relations with parents and bosses are unpredictable. This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from anyone in a position of authority. Don’t do it. It’s too much of a wildcard, plus your heart isn’t in it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Travel plans will be canceled, delayed or changed today, which might depress you. Or you might feel upset because teachers, professors or bosses are unhappy. Do not espouse your beliefs about politics and religion to others today. Play things low key.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Double check financial matters including bank accounts because something unexpected will impact wills, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared wealth. This is a poor day to ask for loans or money from others because their response will be, “Talk to the hand.” Forewarned is forearmed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with partners and close friends are unpredictable today. Someone might do or say something that upsets you. Or perhaps they’re upset with you? Either way, it’s not smooth sailing, which means you have batten down the hatches. Send out for dark chocolate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Issues related to work or perhaps your health will be frustrating today. It will not be easy to deal with authority figures. Furthermore, computer crashes, staff shortages and equipment breakdowns might also challenge your day. Stay in the shallow end and wear water wings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant, if you are a parent. This is also an upsetting day, potentially, for romantic relationships. Likewise, vacations and social events might be a bummer or suddenly canceled or changed. Aagghh! (Is there no justice?)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Be patient with family members today to avoid domestic arguments. Don’t ask a parent or an older family member for a favor because that will go over like a lead balloon. Just roll with things today and go with the flow. Stay light on your feet because this is constantly changing terrain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. It’s also easy to fall into worry mode today. Something might upset or discourage you. Remember: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Keep an eye on your cash, your possessions and your finances today because something unexpected will impact them. You might suffer loss from theft or damage. This is a poor day for important financial decisions. Don’t worry if you feel broke — many feel this way today. “Spare change?”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You seek excitement and stimulation today, especially in romantic relationships. However, don’t stir the pot and end up with more than you bargained for. Give someone the benefit of the doubt, especially if they are overbearing. (They can’t help being who they are.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re restless today. You might also feel unsure of yourself because you feel you’re not living up to who you should be, which is why this is the classic day to feel guilty even if you don’t know why you feel guilty! (Guilt is anti-productive and pointless.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something unexpected might impact a close friendship or a group to which you belong. It might be triggered by someone older or in a position of authority. Perhaps someone is critical of you or too demanding? It’s a crapshoot. Relax. You’re fine.