Horoscope for Friday, March 8, 2019

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day to do research because you have the energy for this. Your mind will be steady and focused and will pay attention to detail. You will be very productive because you have the patience and endurance to finish what you begin.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can benefit from others today, especially older people or people who are more experienced than you. Listen to their advice because you can learn something. (After all, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have done this before?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Bosses and authority figures will be impressed with you today because you are diligent and productive. Whatever you do, you will have a serious, respectful attitude and care about the results. You have the wisdom to see the long-range benefits of the effort you put out today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’ll find it easy to study today or finish important papers because you will stay focused on the job. Likewise, you can finish writing projects connected with publishing and the media. Work connected with medical or legal matters will be productive.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Recently, you have been focused on red-tape issues connected with wills, inheritances, shared property and insurance. Today will be an exceptionally productive day for you to finish this kind of work. Listen to the advice of someone who is more experienced.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is the perfect day to sit down with a spouse, partner or close friend and have a serious, practical discussion about the division of labour or how to share expenses. People will be receptive to doing this, which means you will make strides. Try it!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Some Fridays make people want to slack off — however, not this Friday. Quite the opposite. You will be productive at work today because you are focused, energetic and conscientious. You won’t overlook details and you’ll finish what you begin. Bravo!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a productive day to practice or hone your skills, especially if you are in the arts. Whether you need to play arpeggios and scales or memorize your lines or perfect your painting technique, you will have the patience to do so. It’s also a good day to practice for sports events or to teach kids.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Listen to the advice of an older family member today because what they have to say will likely benefit you. You will see ways to strengthen, repair and solidify your home base today, which will be helpful! You might also be in a position to give sensible advice to a family member.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have an orderly state of mind today, which will allow you to make concrete plans and execute them in a practical way. Whatever you do, you will do carefully with no loose ends. Your powers of concentration are great and you won’t overlook anything. (I’m impressed.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You will be frugal and practical with your money today whether this is regarding your personal spending habits or business decisions. Above all, you will avoid waste and loss. You will be very careful in decisions regarding spending money.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) It’s easy to demonstrate self-discipline today because you’re in the right frame of mind. For example, you’re prepared to defer your present gratification and wait for another day for your rewards. This is why you will choose to work and accomplish as much as possible today.