Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It will please you to wrap this week by being productive at work today. It’s easy to concentrate on issues and do routine work you might usually avoid. A discussion with someone in a position of authority will go well. Solid day to make plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a good day for practicing the arts — acting, drawing, musical scales, whatever — because you have the patience to hone your skills and technique. It’s also an excellent time to discuss the practical aspects of taking care of kids.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You might go off by yourself, perhaps the privacy of your home, to contemplate your navel. You might also have a realistic talk with a family member, especially an older female, about your concerns because you are sensible and down to earth today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is an excellent day for mental work that requires attention to detail because you will persevere even at the expense of your own comfort. It’s a good day for long-range planning. Listen to the words of someone older who might have good advice for you. (Why step in the same puddle twice?)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are in a realistic, practical frame of mind today which is why you will be sensible in all your negotiations. If you shop for anything today, you will buy long-lasting, practical items. Someone older might give you some common-sense tips.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The Moon is in your sign today dancing with stern Saturn, which gives you a sober, realistic view of life. (Nothing wrong with that!) This is why you will tackle tasks from your ambitious to-do list. You have a strong feeling of inner strength today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You might seek solitude in beautiful surroundings today because you want time to think about your life. This is a good thing. It’s important to take time to get your bearings and assess what really matters to you because then you can make wiser decisions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A discussion with someone, probably a female, will help you today because one of you will give the other some sound, practical advice. This advice could ultimately affect your future goals and the direction one of you chooses to pursue. Listen to someone if you respect their wisdom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your interaction with bosses and parents will be practical and serious today. However, they will be impressed with your down-to-earth, cost-saving, conscientious, responsible attitude. This is a day for sober, realistic decisions and you’re up for it!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a great day for those who want to study or finish a paper or even finish a book! You won’t mind undergoing some adversity to achieve what you want to do because your sense of purpose is strong. You’re prepared to suck it up to get the results you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You couldn’t pick a better day to have a serious discussion about how to divide or share something. For starters, you have the patience to wade through red-tape details, forms and paperwork related to taxes, debt, inheritances and shared property. You can do this!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be about serious, practical issues today. They could relate to how to share expenses or the division of labor (who takes out the garbage, who empties the dishwasher). Could be anything. No doubt you will make positive strides in the direction you want to go.