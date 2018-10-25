Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You can benefit from the wealth and resources of others today, including banks; however, before you sign on the dotted line, check the Moon Alert above. Wait until late in the day to do business. (This is a sexy, passionate day!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a great day to cozy up with your main squeeze. It’s also a wonderful day to interact with members of the general public. When it comes to making important decisions or spending money on anything other than food and gas, check the Moon Alert.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relations with co-workers are positive today. You might receive praise from bosses or colleagues. This is a lighthearted, easygoing day in many respects, except be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert for the morning. Be smart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a creative, fun-loving day! Enjoy schmoozing with friends. Romance will flourish because this is a wonderful date day. Plan a long lunch, but be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. (Fun and creativity flourish in a Moon Alert.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a wonderful day to entertain at home or kick back and relax in familiar, comfortable surroundings. If you want to shop for items for your home or for your family (other than food or gas), wait until the Moon Alert is over. Relations with parents are positive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re full of creative ideas today, which makes this a wonderful day for actors, teachers and writers. (Creativity flourishes during a Moon Alert because it’s easier to think outside the box.) If shopping or negotiating deals, wait until the Moon Alert is over. This is a fun-filled day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Because you are focused on financial matters right now, and many of you might want to shop or spend money (big or little), please note the restrictions of the Moon Alert. Restrict spending to food, gas or entertainment. This is a great day to schmooze!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) The sun, Mercury, Venus and Jupiter are all in your sign, which means it’s all about you! Be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert (see above). Nevertheless, this is a great date day. Enjoy schmoozing with friends. Plan a long lunch and meet friends for Happy Hour.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Despite the fact that you are forthright and aggressive in all your communications right now, today you might choose to play things low-key and work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, it’s a social day, and you are a social sign. Your call.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a fantastic day to socialize and enjoy the company of others. You will love the company of friends as well as interacting with clubs, groups and organizations. However, don’t volunteer for anything or agree to anything important during the Moon Alert. Just have fun!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Four planets are at the top of your chart now, paving the way for smooth relations with bosses, parents and VIPs. Everyone loves you! Even though this is the case, don’t volunteer for anything important or agree to important decisions during the Moon Alert. Be smart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will enjoy interacting with people who are different or people from other backgrounds and foreign countries today because you want to expand your experience of the world. You want to travel and learn something fascinating!