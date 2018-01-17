Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a feel-good day! In particular, you will enjoy schmoozing with female acquaintances and members of clubs or organizations. Discussions about shared property, fundraising and benefitting from the wealth of others will go well. Just don’t give away the farm. Be sensible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For some reason, personal details about your private life might be public today. At least someone is talking about you. Fortunately, it could be good news. Partners and close friends are supportive and generous with their praise. Be careful about “large gestures.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Heady discussions about politics, philosophy and religion will intrigue you today. You might also be excited about big travel plans or exploring ideas in publishing, the media, medicine and the law, or perhaps getting further education? You definitely want to expand your world!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be careful in discussions about shared property and the wealth of others including inheritances today. It’s true that you might receive benefits from someone; however, you might also pay out too much money, especially to kids or for entertainment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You want to do the right thing when dealing with close friends and partners today. You obviously want to be fair and generous; however, you don’t want to be a chump. (Who does?) It’s finding that balance where everyone feels happy that is the challenge. Good business is mutually beneficial.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with co-workers are upbeat and friendly today. Nevertheless, there is a tendency to go overboard in some way or to be excessive. Be aware of this so that you can avoid regretting something later. Did you know that the origin of the word scruple is “to hesitate?” Verrrrry interesting.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a playful, fun-loving day for you! You will enjoy the arts, sports events, parties, movies, the theater, social interactions and fun times with others. Playful activities with children will also please you. Romance will be lighthearted and probably over-the-top!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will enjoy relaxing at home today or even entertaining at home. You will love to dabble in redecorating projects or buy something for your home. Caution about going overboard in any way, including drinking and eating! (Always tell the truth unless you’re an exceptionally good liar.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your optimism sustains you today. To be sure, optimism is a wonderful thing, but it is wise to have it peppered with some realism as well. Enjoy short trips and conversations with siblings and relatives. Advice: “Trust everyone and always lock your door.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be sensible with your money today because you know that you hate waste, and today you might be tempted to splurge or be excessive in a way that you could later regret. (Admittedly, this is not typical for you, but it happens.) Be disciplined with your money and cash flow, just to be safe.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with lucky moneybags Jupiter. Basically, this makes you feel upbeat and happy; however, it can also make you extravagant, foolishly generous and excessive. Yikes! Maybe you need to find a happy medium? Check the Yellow Pages.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You probably feel quite content with your life today. This is a good thing. Appreciation is one of the most valuable qualities we can experience. A daily appreciation of who we are and what we have can turn anyone’s life around! To experience the truth of this all you have to do is try it — it’s that simple.