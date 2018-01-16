Moon Alert After 2:45 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in. Aquarius

Aries (March 21-April 19) The next three weeks will be very social for you! Plan to see others. Make an effort to join a club, group, professional association or class because you will love interacting with others, especially creative, artistic people. Just do it.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For the next three weeks, Venus is at the top of your chart, making you look attractive to bosses, parents and VIPs. (You might start a romance with a boss.) Not only will this smooth relations with authority figures, it will give you a chance to demonstrate your expertise in design, layout, office redecorating, etc.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Travel for pleasure will appeal to you in the next three weeks. By all means, grab every chance to travel that comes your way! Meanwhile, romance with someone different might percolate. You will also appreciate the beauty of the work and creativity of other cultures.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Keep your pockets open in the next three weeks because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. This is also a good time to ask for a loan or a mortgage. Meanwhile, romance will be sexy and hot! (Oh yeah.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Close friendships and partnerships will be warm and supportive in the next three weeks while Venus is opposite your sign. Even relations with your enemies will improve because you will be able to appreciate people and imagine what it’s like to walk a mile in their wedgies.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Work relations will improve in the next three weeks. Co-workers will be supportive and cooperative. You might even find that your work space itself improves or becomes more attractive. This is an excellent window of time to discuss agreements.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Lucky you! Parties, vacations, romance, love affairs, playful diversions, the arts, movies, the theater and fun activities with children are tops on your menu for the next three weeks! (Mom always liked you best.) Make sure you have some fun!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You will enjoy shopping for beautiful things for your home in the next three weeks. You will also welcome a chance to entertain at home and perhaps show off your new purchases. Certainly, relations with family members will be warm and friendly. Decide to throw a party! Invite the gang over!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have the good fortune of having a little blessing for the next three weeks. For different reasons, you will appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings. (You really will.) In addition, you will discover just how much love there is in your daily world. Gosh.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) For the next three weeks, your financial activity will increase. You will attract money; however, you also will be tempted to spend your dough on pretty things and fun times. (“The Devil made me do it!”) Do with this what you will. Forewarned is forearmed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) For the next three weeks, fair Venus is in your sign, making you smooth and diplomatic to the max. (You charmer.) Because you are so pleased with yourself, this is also the perfect time to shop for wardrobe goodies. Try it, cuz you will like what you see in the mirror!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Solitude in beautiful surroundings will appeal to you in the next month. You will seek out and enjoy every chance for some peace and quiet so that you can do some thinking and get in touch with your secret self. Hush, hush.