Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will be more popular than usual in the next four weeks! Enjoy this! Expect to hang out with creative, artistic people. Use this opportunity to share your hopes and dreams for the future because feedback from others will help you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) For the next four weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart, shining a flattering light on you. This means you look wonderful in the eyes of bosses, parents and VIPs! In turn, this means this is your time to act. Make your pitch to advance your cause!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You want to expand your horizons in the next four weeks! Grab every opportunity to travel or get further education and training. Basically, you want to see more, learn more and interact with fascinating people. Romance with someone “different” will begin for some.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You will feel intense about everything in the next four weeks. Nothing will be casual. Everything will be black or white — no greys. Discussions about shared property and inheritances will be important.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Because the Sun is 180 degrees opposite your sign for the next four weeks, you will need more sleep than usual. (That’s because symbolically, the Sun is the source of your energy.) You will also focus more on partnerships and close friendships.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your desire to be efficient, productive and effective in everything you do will be strong in the next four weeks. This is why you’re keen to turn over a new leaf and brush up your act. These high standards will also apply to your health. Yes — you want it all! (“I’m perfect!”)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Any kind of play and recreation will please you in the next four weeks because you feel lighthearted and keen to socialize with others in a fun-loving way. Relations with children will be particularly rewarding. Romance and love affairs will flourish! Get out and have fun!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Home, family and your private life will be your top priority in the next four weeks. An interaction with a parent could be significant. Many of you will want to cocoon at home more than usual. You will also enjoy redecorating and making your digs look more attractive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because your schedule will be busy with short trips, errands, conversations with others plus increased reading, writing and studying. This is not the time to stay at home. Au contraire! Get out there and hustle!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Money, earnings and cash flow will be your top focus in the next four weeks. You might look for ways to boost your income or get a better paying job. You might also contemplate a major purchase. This focus on your finances will also provoke reflection about your values.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It will attract people and favorable circumstances to you. Since this happens only once a year, make the most of it! Use it to your advantage!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes in the next four weeks because you need a breather. You can also use this time to define your goals and shape what you want for your new year (birthday to birthday), which will soon begin.