Moon Alert After 7 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or important decisions. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Play things low-key. You are popular lately, and today is a good day to take a breather so you can pull your act together before you take it on the road. Disputes about shared property might need attention. Just do what you can do, and pamper yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) An important conversation with a female acquaintance might be significant today. After all, with the Sun high in your chart, you are noticed by others and you are admired! You might be able to help this person by using your influence whether direct or indirect.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Personal details about your private life might be public today. Authority figures or people in power are discussing you. Meanwhile, you want to travel and blow town if possible. (Interesting combination — are you fleeing something?) Keep your head down and your powder dry.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do something different today because you want a change of scenery. Be a tourist in your own city! If you can travel somewhere, by all means do so! Go someplace you’ve never been before. Try a new ethnic restaurant.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you feel intensely passionate about many things, including debt, taxes, inheritances and insurance, plus something to do with shared property. It’s still the first month of the year and you want to start this year off on the right foot. (The left foot will work, too, if you’re not right-handed.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because the Moon is in Pisces, which is 180 degrees opposite from your sign, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. In other words, you have to compromise and be tolerant and patient. You can do this. No biggie. Simply requires a little class.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today you want to do something — anything — that makes you feel more organized and on top of your scene. You need this confidence (even if it’s an illusion) that you are running your life. Therefore, tidy up messy areas. It’s surprising what little effort it takes to make you feel you’re in control.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a playful, fun-loving day! Play hooky if you can. Take a long lunch. Meet friends for Happy Hour. The point is to carve out some time today for fun, frivolity and pleasure! Saucy flirtations will please. Enjoy sports and activities with children.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will enjoy an opportunity to cocoon at home today — just to catch your breath. You have been going at a busy pace lately and you need some time off for good behavior. A conversation with a female relative might be significant. Probably mom.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today in your discussions with others, you want to have a real conversation. You want to talk about real life situations — not just superficial chitchat. Perhaps there is something important you want to share? Perhaps you will listen to someone else?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is an empowering year for you, and the next few weeks are an empowering month! You are really riding high! People admire you, and in turn, you are gracious and diplomatict. Be the most modest one in the room.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, which will give you heightened emotions and feelings, which is saying a lot considering how sensitive you are everyday the week. Ya think? But it will bring you a bit of extra good luck!