Horoscope for Jan. 22, 2018

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a strong way to start your week! The Moon is in your sign dancing with Venus, which means you’ll enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups. You will especially enjoy hobnobbing with creative, artistic types. Be patient with disputes about shared property and inheritances.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Some behind-the-scenes research or private activity will impact your dealings with bosses, parents and VIPs today. However, things will be favorable! You make a great impression on bosses and vice versa. Meanwhile, Mars opposite your sign requires some patience dealing with partners and close friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A conversation with a female will be reassuring today. You might make travel plans. Or you might make plans to share a class or learn something together. You might even strike up a flirtation with someone who is “different.” It’s an interesting day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Private information about your personal life might be discussed by others today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. (This could be with your knowledge — or not.) Nevertheless, be aware of this. Perhaps someone is checking out whether or not to do a favor for you or give you money? Credit check?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a great day to start your week! The Moon is in your fellow Fire Sign, which is very supportive to you. This makes you feel upbeat and energetic! In particular, travel plans and opportunities to get further education or training look exciting. Relations with others will be smooth.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you might discuss inheritances, shared property and red-tape details. Hey, these are unavoidable. Fortunately, things will go in your favor, especially if these matters relate to your work or your health. This week can be an efficient, productive week for you! Get on board!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today the Moon is in a sign that is exactly opposite from your sign, which happens for two days each month. When this occurs, you have to accommodate others. You have to compromise. Fear not — in two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, everyone has to come to you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You have high standards as this week begins. You want to be efficient, productive, effective. You want the most bang for your buck when it comes to how you put out your energy. Excellent! This is wonderful resolve! This will also promote improvements with home and family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are in play mode today. (Yeah, you’re a Friday person in a Monday world.) Use your imaginative, playful energy to bring creative input to situations like your job or whatever you’re doing today. You can put a new spin on things!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You would rather sleep in and stay at home today. No question. The luxury of cocooning in familiar surroundings (preferably your bed) has major appeal! A discussion with a female family relative will also be significant. Fortunately, you are motivated to make money.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a positive Monday for you because you are keen to enlighten others with your ideas. Furthermore, your style of speech will be charming, articulate and creative. In fact, you can make money from your words! Good news for those who write, sell, market, teach and act.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Although you are playing things low key, today money is on your mind. Perhaps you want to make a major purchase? Perhaps you have some exciting, moneymaking ideas? A pleasant discussion with someone younger will stimulate you. One hopes.